How does it work

It’s about a play through which progress on responses with the aim of obtaining the best score. Once it has been created, other people will join it with a PIN code in the mobile app or on the computer. The app can be a remote control to answer the questions and in it you can see what each question is and who wins. You just have to look at the main screen to see which response each of the buttons corresponds to.

The person who manages the game can take the breaks he deems necessary and put in the time he wants, to assign specific times or even give explanations or encourage debate if necessary. Once they have completed the questions, it will show who has obtained the best score. The teacher, or whoever manages it, can export the data as an Excel file.

How much

There are several pricing plans of this service, one of which is gratuitous and with it you can create kahoots with quiz questions, present and play them, assign challenges according to the rhythm of each student and allows up to 50 players each.

In addition, there are several more accounts for individual use, which is Kahoot! Pro At a price of 3 euros monthly with a maximum of 100 participants per game and advanced features, Kahoot! Premium for 6 euros per month with up to 200 players and personalized learning plus questions with audio and Kahoot! Premium + at 9 euros per month (with promotion). The team plans, school or district Kahoot! Edu are priced at 12 euros per month per teacher, with promotion sometimes at 6 euros per month per teacher. They have many more resources than the previous ones and exclusive tools. In this case, the school may request a personalized estimate.

Create your Kahoot

Can create your own quizzes or games to share with your students, play with your friends, for your business or for the purpose that you want to use them easily. The only thing you will have to do is register or identify yourself for it, since otherwise they will appear only as a draft. Then you must go to create it and continue the steps indicated. This can be done both from your computer and from a mobile device. If you are going to do it from your mobile without a browser, you can download its app to ios, Android or Huawei. With it installed, everything is much simpler than you imagine. From the web, you only have to enter their website. We tell you how to register and steps you must take to create it.

Check in

If you want to create the tests for educational, entertainment or other purposes or you have to participate in it, you must create an account. You can play without creating one, which is very practical when it comes to cabbages and to do it with the students. It will take you very little time and after you have done it you will be able to start using the service. The first thing you have to do is enter this website. At the top, you will find the option that says Sign up.

Press and choose the account type that you want to use, between teacher, student, personal and professional use.

Once you have done it, you will need to choose one category among those that appear below. For example, in the case of choosing teacher You must indicate if it is for a school, higher education, school administration, business and another. If you are a student, you must first indicate your date of birth. If it is for personal use, you must indicate with whom you usually play. If you have an account, you must log in instead of continuing the registration process.

Once you have indicated the corresponding data, you can sign up with your email, with Google, Microsoft, Apple or Clever. Once you have done it, you have to choose the account that interests you individually or as a team.

How to do it

Chosen one the plan, you can select the free account if you want to start, you will have to indicate a series more data. You can do it later. This is your name, username, country or region (Spain) and school name. All done, it will appear the panel and you can start managing your account or whatever you want. You can play a demo, create your kahoot or present one. If you look to the right, it will also give you the option to create your first resource using templates.

If you want to start testing the service, you can give the demo and indicate your PIN (which will appear on the main screen and you must enter on the left) and your name to start. All done, go to the main screen, on the right, to start. The countdown will begin and hence the questions. On your computer, you will see them on the right on the main screen and you will have where to press the correct one on the left. It is important that you know that this is in English.

If what you want is create a new kahoot, you just have to click to create it and then to To create. You can also choose to template options such as teaching with slides, for formative assessment, spelling and adjectives with puzzles, presenting new topics blindly, and more. Choose to create or the template you want.

Done this, you will have to write the name of the question, you can include a free image and add each of the answers. These will be presented in different colors and geometric shapes. First of all, on the right, you will indicate the type of question (quiz, true or false and many others), time limit each of them from 5 seconds to 4 minutes), points and answer options. On the left, you can add new questions or slides. You can also delete or duplicate. You just have to fill in depending on what you are looking for, adding and modifying what you want until you create your own personalized questionnaire. Do not forget mark the correct answer in the central panel by selecting the corresponding box (in the circle inside it).

Once all this is done, you will have to save and, if everything is ok, you will be able to enter title and description to make it easier to find. Once you have created it, it would be ready and it will appear on the right in My kahoots and on the menu in the library. If you include advanced options, you can present it by starting a 7-day free trial that you can cancel at any time and through which you will keep everything you have created.

From your cellphone, the process is very similar. You just have to open the app and create. You will have to follow the steps in the same way and select the correct question. You can save it as a draft or identify yourself to publish it.

How to play

To start playing, you will have to access this page, indicate your language at the top right, write the Game PIN and give to enter. To do this, you will have to have the aforementioned PIN. The moderator or teacher will have to open it on your computer, first of all. If you have created one yourself, you just have to go to your created list and give it to play. The game moderator will have to configure the type of game and rules from Game options, in addition to adjusting other options. Once this is done, the PIN code that players must use to access it will be generated. Now they can join the game from the web or Android or iOS app by indicating the PIN and name.

If you want to access from your mobile device, you will only have to install the application, open and choose your type of account. If you are a student, you must indicate your age. Once you open it, it will tell you yes you have a PIN you can enter from there.

You just have to answer the questions that appear with a certain time limit. Once you have responded, you can find out if you did it correctly. You will be able to earn points and at the end of the game you will see the podium, showing who has answered correctly the most times.

Finding kahoots in Spanish

If you want to find kahoots in your language it’s possible. You may have already realized that, although now the page can be activated in Spanish to understand everything in your own language much better, the demonstration is in English and it may cost you more to know what the questions consist of.

In addition to those created by you or someone else, you can access other people’s content from the same page, at this web (the section Discover). In the app it is the same section. You can use the search engine or select any of the categories of your interest, in addition to resorting to filters. But the most interesting thing in this case is that, to the right of everything, you can choose the language (put Spanish). There is a large amount of content, so it is very likely that you will find what you were looking for.

Once you’ve found one, you can start, assign or practice. If you start, you can create an interactive class by presenting it live with the students. If you assign participants, you can send it as homework so that students can learn at their own pace. If you are interested in playing, you will have to give practice.

As you can see, it is an educational tool with which you can learn while having fun from your computer or mobile or use it for educational purposes, easy to use, with many resources in Spanish and the possibility of making your own.