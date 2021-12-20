How to make the mobile ring longer before it hangs up

Who does the duration depend on?

Many users are not aware, but to modify the amount of time your device rings Before diverting calls to voicemail, simply enter a code in the phone app.

And, the most important thing is that by entering that ‘secret’ key we will not be able to change the configuration of the smartphone itself, but it will alter the settings that your operator has pre-established by default for our telephone line.

And it is that, this waiting time, between the smartphone starts ringing and the mailbox skips, the call is diverted or cut offIt will depend on the different telephone operators in Spain, such as Movistar, Vodafone, Yoigo, Orange or another company that you have contracted. For this same reason, the code differs slightly depending on the provider you work with.

Therefore, we will give you the codes of the best known companies in Spain. So that, in this way, you can lengthen the tone of a call on your phone. This will make it last longer, giving you time to take all the calls you receive.

Extend the call time

For lengthen the ringtone of the mobile You must enter the codes that we leave you below, depending on the operator you have contracted.

Regardless of each of these examples, all you have to do is enter the code in the phone app and press the call or send button. In all examples, the XXs represent the number of seconds you want the smartphone to ring before the call is dropped. In this way, if for example you want the mobile to ring for 25 seconds, you must replace the XX or the number 25.

By default, a phone rings for 15 seconds before forwarding the call (if you have the forwarding or answering machine function activated) but, luckily, most providers allow you to increase the time in 5-second intervals. Unfortunately, in general, there is a 30-second limit that cannot be exceeded so you cannot leave the phone ringing forever.

The tone with Movistar

If you have a smartphone tied to Movistar and when you receive a call, jump to voicemail really fast without giving you time to pick it up, all you have to do is enter the following code:

** 61 * 123 ** XX #

By default the wait time It is 20 seconds, but it is possible to change it between 5 and 30 seconds in 5-second intervals. In addition, if you decide to deactivate the missed calls service and the answering machine, you will win up to 1 minute.

Call time on Vodafone

In the case of Vodafone, it is somewhat more complex, since we have different codes depending on what you want to do. Although, the most important will be lengthen the tone of our smartphone.

* 147 # : Set the call time to 15 seconds.

: Set the call time to 15 seconds. * 147 * 30 # Set the call time to 30 seconds.

Set the call time to 30 seconds. * 147 * 1 # Code that redirects all calls to voicemail when your phone is off or out of range.

Code that redirects all calls to voicemail when your phone is off or out of range. * 147 * 2 # Code that redirects all the calls you receive on your line to the answering machine on the phone.

In this case there are no time intervals and we can only set the waiting time to 15 or 30 seconds.

Extend it in Orange

Orange also has a good number of codes to alter the time that passes until the mobile hangs up or the call is diverted, either to another number or to the answering machine.

For lengthen the ring time before mailbox skips you must mark the following sequence:

** 61 * 242 ** XX #

Again you will have to replace the XX with a numerical value that goes from 5 to 30.

Lengthening the tone with Yoigo

In the case of Yoigo, the only thing we can do is set the maximum waiting time, that is, 30 seconds.

To make the answering machine take longer to jump when you do not answer a call, you must enter the following code in the phone app:

** 61 * 633 ** 30 #

After dialing this set of symbols and numbers the call time will increase to 30 seconds.

The wait at Pepephone

30 seconds is the maximum we can hold a call with Pepephone. To configure it, you must enter this code in the phone app:

** 61 * 22177 ** 30 #

For MoreMobile

In the case of the double ‘M’ company, to lengthen tones before the call is cut off, you must dial the following sequence on your line and press the call button:

** 61 * 633 ** 30 #

Obviously, being part of the same group, it is the same code as Yoigo’s.

Extend it in Simyo

In this operator the only thing that we can achieve at most is go from 20 seconds (5 tones) to 30 seconds (7 tones). To do this, we must write the following passwords in the phone application:

## 002 #: deactivate all diversions.

Next, enter the code ** 62 * XX ** 30 # and the call key to activate the SMS missed call notification service when the mobile is switched off or out of coverage. In the XX you must write your mobile number.

And the rest of the operators?

It has not been easy to find this information, but that does not mean that other low-cost companies allow you to do the same. The best thing to do is to get in touch with your company’s customer service department, such as Lowi, O2 … so that they can tell you the code, whenever it is possible to do so. However, there are many companies that still do not allow a greater number of tones when we receive an incoming call on our mobile phones. Therefore, the only alternative we will have is to play with voicemail and call forwarding. Or, also, change companies in order to extend the seconds before the incoming call we receive is cut off.

Be careful with your mailbox and call forwarding

The options we have when the call time they are three. By default, the smartphone will direct all incoming calls to voicemail, which would imply an extra cost for whoever is trying to contact you. For this reason, we leave it up to you whether you want to deactivate the answering machine or not. Although, the best option in any case will be to lengthen the ringtone of your phone as long as you can.

Therefore, the second option that you can always have up your sleeve is that you have call forwarding activated from your phone’s own configuration. If so, the smartphone will stop ringing and the call will ring in the terminal where you have inserted the SIM card with the number to which you have forwarded it.

The most comfortable is the one that implies that neither the answering machine nor the voicemail are active. Basically, because when the ringtone time runs out, the smartphone will directly hang up the incoming call and show you on the screen that you have a missed call. So everything will depend on your needs. In any case, to deactivate the mailbox and call forwarding on your phone, we recommend that you contact the customer service department of your company, so that they can solve your problem as soon as possible.