Many times we get some products that are very useful for many things we need; and if you wonder what is Family Link? This gives us a power option control the various things that are very close at hand through a mobile.

But how to contact in case of a problem or any doubt, that Family Link offers us in technical support or help to be able to solve what happens because Google Family Link was created with the purpose of have control over the activity and safety of our children. For example, we can add Google Family Link to the child’s school account to be more aware of their assignments.

To solve problems, this part of Google only has as an option a small part of frequently asked questions, intended to try to solve any eventuality that may occur.

Family Link works as an application that synchronize our mobile with our child’s This platform has a support center with frequently asked questions that help us solve technical problems.

You do not have a contact phone number but if we can contact us through our mail writing to Google support.

Although it is very clear and easy to use, we can find a solution to what we need in the Google help section directly, since everything is handled from here and from our Gmail account we will be in contact when we need help at the time it is required.

What is the email for Google Family Link questions and problems?

The Google Support page It is the part that takes care of all the things that are related to the technical support for all your tools. From here you can find clear answers about the mechanisms that are used to solve the difficulties that we need to solve.

Write directly from our Gmail account linked to the Google Family Link service, we can express what is happening and thus receive help through processes and steps to follow, being able to consult any questions you may have at any time.

For questions and problems that arise Family Link; In any case, we can always contact through the technical support that Google has to solve this type of situation, from our email linked to the account of our child’s device we can solve problems, change settings, delete accounts, unblock accounts, among other things that we need so that everything goes as it should be.

How to uninstall and reinstall the app if you have a loading problem?

To uninstall Family Link but it is not something you want to be definitive if you are not looking to reinstall and for this you must delete it and download it again. It turns out that this application can be somewhat difficult to uninstall if you are not sure how.

First we must enter the settings or configuration section from here we look for the option that says ‘personal’. Remember that Google Family Link can also be linked to Netflix, Amazon, among others.

Then we click on the word ‘account’ here we see all the synchronized accounts but Family Link will not appear in this way here we must go to the word ‘Google’. In this part all the profiles appear, including those that are synchronized with the app, we will find the account we are looking for and we will delete the account and the application will be uninstalled and the profile will also be deleted.

Following these steps you can uninstall and install the application again, which should solve many of the problems that appear in it, if these are not solved it is best to contact support.