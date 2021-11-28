Many of us love to wear black but, we must admit, that many times we can fall into a certain monotony that translates into boredom and it seems that we do not change our look. For this reason, any type of inspiration that we can transfer to our day to day is always good, such as the one that Paula Echevarría brings us today.





Thus, the actress has shown in her latest publication a look that, without a doubt, any of us could wear in our day-to-day lives: a long black midi dress with high-heeled boots, all made of Mango. An outfit that, first of all, we like but we can get much more out of it in the same way that she does.





And it is that, Paula Echevarría has added a heather knit coat in black and white also of Mango, quite long that completely breaks the monotony of the total black with a price of 119.99 euros.





Without a doubt, the result is excellent. A simple but elegant, stylish look with which to succeed wherever we go without complicating our existence much. Come on, once again Paula knows how to give us good ideas.





Photos | @pau_eche