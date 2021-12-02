The function has appeared discreetly but hides a very interesting potential: Twitch now allows you to include your live broadcasts in a group FaceTime call, through the SharePlay feature released with iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 and will also be shipped with macOS Monterey 12.1 soon. Let’s see how we can include these streams in Apple video conferencing.

You no longer have excuses to watch The Applesfera Chats with your friends and FaceTime





First of all, we must ensure that have the latest versions of iOS or iPadOS on our iPhone or iPad respectively. Remember that it is always recommended to be updated, and Apple devices are configured so that these updates are downloaded and applied automatically without you having to do anything.

Once you have verified that, it is also necessary to check that you have the latest version of the Twitch app installed and you have logged into it. If you don’t have it, you can download it for free from the App Store.

Now yes, we are ready. Start a FaceTime call with whoever you want (at the moment it has to be using an iPhone or an iPad, since we are still awaiting the arrival of macOS Monterey 12.1), and once that call is active returns to the main screen of the system without hanging up. Now is the time to open Twitch and choose a broadcast. If you can’t think of anything you can always look for the one on our Twitch channel, Elstream. It is where you can see our Applesfera Talks, wink, wink.





The system will ask you if you want to start a SharePlay broadcast with FaceTime, and if you click on ‘Share by SharePlay’ the broadcast will go to full screen. In the call information panel you can see how the information of said broadcast appears in addition to the contact information:





If you close Twitch, SharePlay will stop working and the call will revert to a pure video conference. If you want to see something with a person who is far away, FaceTime just became one of the best ways to do it. Hopefully this hits macOS sooner rather than later with Monterey version 12.1.