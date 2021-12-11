Although Signal is considered one of the best digital messaging In recent times, due to its security system with its end-to-end encryption and all the functions it offers, it does not escape the disagreement of the users, and it is possible that some want to cancel it, if this is your case, keep reading to that you know the correct way to permanently delete the Signal account.

What will happen to your data if you delete your Signal account?

As is known, the Signal application saves the message database on the user’s own cell phone so that the user can do whatever they want with them, in addition to protect all messages that are sent to other people, therefore, after you have deleted your Signal account, automatically all the information you had in it will disappear, and you will not be able to recover it in any way. Not even if you have made a backup.

The restoration of chats or account transfers is not available in Signal, if you have uninstalled the application on your iPhone or iPad. Therefore, when deleting your Signal account you must be aware that there is no going back.

What is the procedure to permanently delete your Signal account?

The way to deleting the Signal account is very easy, you can do it in less than 15 minutes, the steps you must follow are the following:

Enter the application and go to your user profile.

click in the Advanced line , several options will be displayed: Signal calls and messages, Advanced PIN settings, Send debugging log and Delete account.

, several options will be displayed: Signal calls and messages, Advanced PIN settings, Send debugging log and Delete account. Click on the Delete account option , which will erase all the information you have in the app, including messages.

, which will erase all the information you have in the app, including messages. Then select the country where your phone number is registered.

Enter your phone number, press Remove account and you’re done.

You must be aware that the fact of uninstalling the application is not enough for your account to be deleted. In fact, in order to delete the account you must have the application installed on the cell phone.

To delete the account from the different operating systems, it is very fast and easy, anyone can do it without complications, we must follow the following steps:

Using Android

Open the Signal app, click on the profile picture When the menu is displayed, choose Account and then Delete Account.

When the menu is displayed, choose Account and then Delete Account. The system will request the phone number and country, enter the information and then click on Delete account.

Delete account. And finally, you confirm that you want to delete the account, and the account will be completely removed from the system.

Y as long as you do not uninstall the application, the icon will continue to appear on your phone, since it is not deleted automatically, to delete it you must press and hold the Signal symbol, when the options appear, click uninstall and that’s it, everything is deleted from the screen and system

With your iOS

Open the Signal app, click on the profile picture, when the menu is displayed choose Account and then Delete Account .

when the menu is displayed . The system will request the phone number and country, enter the information and then click on Delete Account.

And last step you confirm that you want to delete the account, and it will be deleted the account completely from the system.

From the Desktop

To do without Signal messaging from the Desktop, it is very simple, you just have to perform the following steps as indicated:

Open Signal, then open Settings .

. To get to the Settings, it will depend on the system you are working with, if it is a serious Mac, open Signal then Settings; Y if you are using Windows or Linux: You would have to go to File and then Settings.

if you are using Windows or Linux: You would have to go to File and then Settings. Within the Settings Select Delete data.

Then you do click on Delete all data to confirm.

After deleting your Signal account, can it be recovered?

If for any reason you canceled the Signal account, but then you want to recover it, there is no problem, you just have to re-register in it without any waiting period, and all you have to do is repeat the process that you executed the first time you installed it, the only thing is that you will not be able to recover your message history, since as we know Signal does not keep backups on its servers.