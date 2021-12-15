This preparation is very simple but requires attention since we are going to cook the butter over a very very low heat, to get the Maillard reactionsThe solid elements and sugars it contains are lightly toasted, thus enhancing its aroma and flavor.

It is convenient to stir from time to time so that the whole process is done in a uniform way, always watching for prevent the butter from burning or spoiling. We start by dicing the butter, which makes it easier for it to melt quickly.

It is convenient to use a saucepan with an enameled surface, preferably a light one to see how the butter changes color during the process. In the beginning foams and bubbles will form. Next, they will disappear, the milk solids precipitating in the lower part, while the water in the butter will evaporate.

After the butter will start to darken, being extremely important there an extreme vigilance so that it does not burn us. On the other hand, we must keep the fire to a minimum, even if we believe that nothing happens, because the process requires time. When the butter has the desired color, we transfer it to a bowl and let it solidify at room temperature and we will have it ready for use.