Mobile devices are one of the most robbed and stolen objects around the world; In addition, these are easy to lose by users in countless scenarios. Therefore, it is necessary that you have different tools that allow you to locate your phone if you lose it.

The Samsung Find My Mobile platform tool gives you the opportunity to manage a series of options related to the loss of the device.

Locate your device : This section of the platform will allow you to know the current location of your phone and the route you will have to do to find it. However, the effectiveness of this tool is linked to a series of previous configurations that you should have done on your device before losing it; as a prevention method.

What should I do if I lost my Samsung cell phone with Find My Mobile?

In order to successfully use the Find My Mobile platform, you must have activated the ‘Find My Mobile’ service. This configuration panel is available in the ‘Settings’ menu, in the ‘Find my Mobile’ option in the section ‘Lock Screen and Security’.

You can use the Samsung service by going to Find My Mobile official website. There, you will have to log in with the same email address that you have linked to the Samsung mobile device interface. After you have logged in, you will see a panel of your device information on the left side of the window.

The Find My Mobile platform will provide you with the location data that your device maintains, as well as information on the battery status and the network to which it is connected. So you can find it by heading to the particular area.

On the other hand, keep in mind that if you have more than two devices affiliated with the same email account, you will be able to switch between the data of one and the other in the Samsung Find My Mobile interface.

How can I track my phone using my Google account?

For this process to be effective, it is necessary that your device has the locator function activated. You can customize the function in the ‘Google’ section, within the ‘Settings’ options panel on your device. There, you will have to activate the box for ‘Find my device’, after having entered the ‘Security’ panel.

If you did this setup before your device was lost, you can find it through the Google platform. You will have to access the Google search engine in your browser and write the phrase ‘Find my device’. Prior to this, you must have logged into Google with the email address that you have linked to the device you want to find.

After you run the search, you will be able to access the device’s search window by clicking on the corresponding box; it is usually the first result. There, you will be able to evaluate the model of your device at the top of the screen; In case you have several linked to the same account, you can exchange between each one according to your preference.

In the middle of the window, you will be able to see the location in Google Maps of your device and on the left the panel of options available to you. You can make the phone ring for 5 minutes, lock the basic functions and erase the data from it if you wish.

How else can I access my mobile without external applications to track it?

Another alternative to find the device you have lost is to use the IMEI address of your phone. Using this code will allow you to disable the functions of your phone in its entirety when you cannot find it, but if you use a third-party application you could even track the device.

IMEI address

The IMEI address is located on the back of the device’s battery, and you will need to have a note of it if you want to use it to find it. The IMEI tracker-Find my device app is a platform that will allow you to know the location of your device through its IMEI.

After you’ve downloaded the app, you’ll need to record the phone numbers of people you trust. This will serve so that when your phone is reported as stolen, or when someone introduces a new SIM, a message is sent to the registered numbers with the exact address where the device is located.

What is the best tracking application to download on my cell phone?

Multiple platforms have been developed to track the location of a mobile device in real time, so you will have to choose the one that best suits you.