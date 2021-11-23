Microsoft has released a cumulative update called KB5007262, with build numbering 22000,348. This update solves the problem with the opening of some applications in Windows 11 that used Microsoft Installer (MSI). The update had previously been released for users of the program Insider, but now it lands on the stable channel in the form of an optional upgrade.

For those who do not know, a few days ago a problem with applications installed via Microsoft Installer (MSI). It consisted in that this type of applications when updated or i know they repaired They could not be opened correctly, and to solve it, it was necessary to uninstall the last accumulative of November, and install the affected program again.

Some products from companies like Kaspersky affected by this problem, they use MSI installers for their applications. Still being the case more outstanding, according to Microsoft this may affect any program make use of Microsoft Installer to update or repair itself. Therefore you we recommend install this update as soon as possible 22000,348 to EVITED these problems.

This update, in addition to including the fix that we discussed, includes numerous bug fixes and the inclusion of the new emojis Stylish 2D Fluent. You can see the full list of changes in the next article.

Unfortunately this update KB5007262 is not offered to the stable channel in a way automatic, rather it is an update of preview what should be installed manually. To do this we must do the following steps: