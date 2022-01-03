Not even the holidays stop the technological news, and even less with one of the most important technology fairs of the year, CES 2022, which begins today.

The new year has brought us changes in product warranty, the availability of parts, and other news that we tell you.

The German company Delivery Hero takes control of the Spanish Glovo, one of the most important startups in the country.

This weekend we have published the analysis of the Motorola E40 mobile, the Razer Kaira Pro headphones, and the Roborock Dyad vacuum cleaner. And reports like the hidden functions of your iPhoneHow to optimize Android apps, HBO Max exclusive movies, tricks to retouch and organize photos, machines for making vegetable milk, and much more.

Technological news

Delivery Hero takes control of Glovo, the popular Spanish home delivery company. Read the news

CES 2022 is not canceled, but will last one day less. Read the news

The new year brings you 3 great news if you are going to buy electronic devices. Read the news

If you have a Xiaomi mobile, this interests you: the update dates to MIUI 13 have been revealed. Read the news

Samsung presents at CES 2022 a PC monitor that controls home devices, and a new curved 4K monitor at 240 Hz.Read the news

Vote in the 2021 ComputerHoy Awards: finalists for the best high-end Smart TVs. Read the news

Mobile phones

TikTok’s simple viral trick to make your iPhone battery last longer. Read the news

These are the best Oppo phones you can buy in 2022. Read the report

A mobile that has surprised us, the Motorola E40. Read the analysis and opinion

These are the best POCO phones you can buy in 2022. Read the report

How to stop sharing data and keep your privacy on Google Maps. Read the tutorial

Hidden features and things you didn’t know your iPhone could do. Read the tutorial

How to optimize the consumption of apps on Android to save battery or keep them running. Read the report

Computers and tablets

XPG Vault, the first mouse with 1 TB of storage. Read the news

What are the best free tools to repair Windows 11? Read the report

How to clear different Windows 11 caches to improve performance. Read the tutorial

Lifestyle

Tricks to organize and retouch all the photos you’ve taken this Christmas effortlessly. Read the report

What is “the aisle of shame” of supermarkets like Lidl or Aldi. Read the news

The vacuum cleaner that sucks and scrubs in one go? We tested the Roborock Dyad. Read the report

Vegetable milk machines: what they are, how they work and everything you need to know. Read the report

Guide and advice for buying Cecotec products: ranges, warranty, technical service and more. Read the report

Leisure and gaming

The curious reason you will never see James Bond with an iPhone. Read the news

The best movies and series that you can watch totally free on Pluto TV. Read the report

The best HBO Max movies you won’t find on Netflix or any other platform. Read the report

The Arcade Sofa is here, for the nostalgic gamers of the 90s.Read the news

How to get free games with Amazon Prime Gaming. Read the news

We tested the helmets for Xbox, the Razer Kaira Pro. Read our analysis and opinion

Destroy 15 classic Game Boy Colors with resin to make a Pokémon game table, art or wanton destruction? Read the news

The 7 best FPS games to play from the browser without a powerful computer. Read the report

10 surprisingly cheap PlayStation 5 games despite their quality. Read the report

Motor

What’s new in Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for 2022. Read the news

What is OBD and how to get the most out of your car’s electronics. Read the news

Science

Scientists have built a robot gecko to discover the secrets of its landing. Read the news

This massager robot costs 300,000 euros but it promises to remove all the knots from your back. Read the news

The secrets of Mount Olympus, the largest mountain in the Solar System, almost three times higher than Everest. Read the news

The trick backed by science so that the water does not overflow when cooking the pasta. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

On the Burning Mountain of Australia there is a fire that has been burning for 6,000 years, and it is not a volcano. Read the news

Tanbo Art, the Japanese art that creates spectacular drawings in the rice fields, how do they do it? Read the news

Ghost apples do exist and are a natural phenomenon, but very rare.. Read the news

This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a nice day!