Entertainment is endless on the ‘TikTok’ video platform. This is because registered users create entertaining and trending content. On TikTok you will always find trending videos, memes, and even informational videos. But this platform is rarely used for work matters.

Now, people who have a YouTube channel can synchronize the videos they have uploaded on the channel with a TikTok account. We will show you shortly what to do to link a YouTube account with an account on the ‘TikTok’ platform.

The way in which YouTube channels are linked with TikTok accounts is by showing links and also using profile description. At the moment, there is no way to normally link the videos of these two platforms, but they can be used to promote each other.

If you still don’t know how to do this kind of thing, you have to pay attention to the following two subtopics:

In the description of your videos

YouTube allows content creators leave a small portion of text below each of his videos. In this lower part, you can put things like links, information regarding the video or anything else. There, you can put the link to your TikTok profile.

In this way, people will only have to open that link and it will will redirect directly to the TikTok profile of the owner of that YouTube channel. Once the person is on that TikTok profile, they will see all the content that has been uploaded.

Of course, in this case what you would have to do is take all the videos from that YouTube channel, upload them on TikTok and that’s it. By the way, one of the best things on TikTok is that it allows you to save hashtags with great ease. Instagram, similarly allows you to save each hashtag, the downside is that the process to see them is a bit complicated.

For such and many more is that TikTok has become a trend. Not only is its content good, but its performance is good too. However, as people will visit your TikTok profile, it would be nice to see where the information on the profile is changed so that you can customize it.

Describing your profile

Another way to get other people to connect with your YouTube channel is through mentions for describe the TikTok account. In each of the videos you upload to the channel, you can tell people to go and start following you on your TikTok account.

Apart from that, in the description of your videos you can describe the profile. By describing it, you won’t have the need to find your TikTok profile link to place it. It should be noted that when uploading the content you had on YouTube to your TikTok account, you can save certain videos and review them later.

With this, you will be able to highlight within your profile which are the most important and even most attractive videos for you. However, in order to enjoy this good feature, you have to go directly to the Play Store for download the latest version of TikTok.

What do I do to share my YouTube channel to my TikTok followers?

Your YouTube channel can be shared from your own TikTok profile, via a link. At the top of the TikTok videos, people have the opportunity to place certain description informationas well as on YouTube. See how a YouTube channel is shared from a TikTok profile:

Open the web browser of your PC or cell phone Go to YouTube page Login to your YouTube account Go to the channel home page Take the link that the browser gives you Paste the link that you have taken from the browser in the description of your TikTok video. In this way, you will easily share your YouTube channel.

Once you put the link of your YouTube channel in the description of your TikTok videos, it would only be necessary for those who follow you to use the links you give them. In order for you to use them, you must do at least two things. Put each link in an easy-to-view place and tell people to follow that link.

At the end of each video, the content creators promote their other social platforms where they upload more content. In TikTok this does not look good, but you can choose to make a completely exclusive video for promote your other social networks.