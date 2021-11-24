Soon we will be able to vary the playback speed also of any forwarded voice memo, some generic audio files that we can listen to much faster if we want.

The voice messages are one of the features that are being used the most recently in WhatsApp, a form of communication that allows us to express any concern with our voice without having to bother to write a paragraph of text, which sometimes is not possible because we are, for example , on the street.

This year we saw how WhatsApp bet a lot on the issue of voice notes allowing us to vary their speed in case we wanted to pass many of these voice notes quickly instead of having to bother listening to them at normal speed.

The problem is that these voice notes, when we forward them, they were transformed into a generic audio file and no longer allowed to modify the speed.

Well, according to reports from wabetainfo, is currently being tested in WhatsApp beta for iOS and for Android, the possibility of also varying the speed of those forwarded voice notes that are transformed into generic audio messages.

This will be especially interesting if we want to share a voice note with our contacts, because it will no longer be necessary for them to listen to it at normal speed, since they can also vary the playback speed.

Now that Christmas is approaching there will be many congratulations through voice notes that will be shared among family and friends.

In any case, we do not know if this new WhatsApp feature will finally arrive before the Christmas holidays because right now it is being tested in beta version and in view of the fact that the Meta application is quite slow when launching new features, we should not be surprised that the function was not available until early 2022.