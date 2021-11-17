How to know if I am browsing through a proxy server

Pages to know if we navigate through a proxy

There are different websites that allow us to know if we are browsing through a proxy. This can be very useful to know if we have it well configured and it is acting as it should. Also to detect if the IP address is being leaked or to find problems with the connection.

What is my ip

Is about one of the most popular pages. It allows us to quickly and easily know whether or not we are connected through a proxy. On What is my ip We will see information about the IP address with which we browse, which is the provider and, in this way, know if the proxy works properly and is acting as an intermediary or not.

Below the IP address, as we see in the image, it shows us whether or not we are browsing through a proxy. In this case we are not and, as we can see, “no” appears. If we were browsing these types of services, it would tell us. In addition, we will see which is the provider, which will correspond to the operator that we have contracted.

What is My Proxy

Another quite complete website, with a lot of information about the connection, is What is My Proxy. Again we are facing a free service and where we only have to access your page to view data about the IP address or location. This will help us determine whether or not we are browsing through a proxy.

If we sail through a proxy and it works correctly, it should not show our IP and real location. It also shows us information about which server we are using or the operator. All this allows us to know if this type of program works well or not.

Advanced Proxy Check

This test is quite complete. It does not carry out a simple check to determine whether or not we are browsing through an intermediary, but it shows us a complete table where we can see data related to the connection and a series of tests that informs about whether the connection is direct or not.

To use it you have to go to your Web page. There we will see a phrase where it tells us if we are connected or not through a proxy. In this case we see that it is not and it shows us the phrase Proxy server not detected. It would change if we are effectively connected through these types of services.

IP2Proxy

This case is somewhat different from the rest. We will also be able to find out if we navigate through a proxy or not. The first thing we need to know is what is our IP or the IP address with which we are browsing at that moment. This will allow us to obtain the information we are looking for.

Later we have to enter your Web page and a bar will appear to put the corresponding IP address. We simply have to search and in a few seconds it will tell us if that IP address corresponds to a proxy or not. We will know in a simple way if we are browsing directly on the Internet or through a proxy.

Proxy Detector by IP-Check.net

This Web page It is another alternative to detect if our connection works through a proxy. Is really simple to use, since we only have to access its page and there it will begin to release a series of data, in addition to determining if we browse by proxy or not.

At the top we will see a box where it shows us whether or not we are browsing a proxy, the name of the server and the IP address. This is what interests us for our purpose. But also, in the menu on the left we will find different tools that can be useful, all of them related to the connection.

Whoer

The free service of Whoer shows us a series of interesting information about our Internet connection. We will see the IP address, the operator, the installed operating system, the browser we are using and, also, whether or not we are browsing through a proxy server.

This will allow us to know if the proxy we have is really working, in case we have configured one. In addition, we can have data that may be interesting, such as what is the IP with which we navigate.

One more page that we have available is that of Checking Tools. There we will find the tool Proxy Check, which helps us determine whether or not we are browsing through a proxy and find information about our connection, such as the IP address for example.

It is very easy to use. We just have to enter your website and there, automatically, it will show us the data that corresponds to what we are looking for.

In short, these are some free services that we can use to know at all times whether or not we are browsing through a proxy. They are also very useful to see data related to the connection, such as the IP address, location or the operator that we are using.