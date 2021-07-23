You can now test the beta of the AirPods Pro firmware. It is a version that includes features such as spatial audio in Facetime and the environmental noise reduction. The mode Conversation Boost, which allows you to better hear people speaking, will eventually come later.

The beta versions allow you to pre-test the features and changes that will come to the AirPods Pro in the future. However, you must bear in mind that this type of firmware is designed to be developer tested. If you are not a developer, you must act at your own risk.

Firmware is a basic program that controls AirPods Pro at the hardware level. Installing a beta version is not that simple. If a failure occurs, the Apple headphones can be left in an unusable stateso an out-of-warranty repair may be required to get them back to work.

If despite the warnings you have decided to install the beta firmware on your AirPods Pro, below you will find a detailed guide. Keep in mind that to do this you must be part of the Apple Developer program. If you are not already, you can sign up directly from the Developer application. In case of doubts, consult this official article.

Before proceeding, read the guide carefullyWell, you must take into account some details such as not having your AirPods Pro linked when starting the process and additional software such as Xcode beta.

Loading the firmware on the iPhone

Credit: MacRumors

On your iPhone, go to Web for Apple developers and sign in.

Navigate to the section downloads and tap the arrow in the upper right corner to display the menu.

and tap the arrow in the upper right corner to display the menu. Tap on More and scroll down to “AirPods Pro beta” (remember that you must be a member of Apple Developer for this option to appear).

and scroll down to “AirPods Pro beta” (remember that you must be a member of Apple Developer for this option to appear). Select View details and choose the configuration profile “iOSAirPodsProSeed.mobileconfig“.

iOS will show a pop-up window. Tap on Allow .

. Login to Setting on your iPhone, tap Profile downloaded and choose Install.

Touch again Install and again in Clever.

With the AirPods Pro close to your iPhone, open the case to automatically pair.

Now connect the iPhone to your Mac with an appropriate Lightning cable (some third-party cables can cause problems).

Start the latest beta version of Xcode . You just have to keep it open, nothing more.

. You just have to keep it open, nothing more. On your iPhone, open Setting, tap on Developer and choose beta firmware ( Pre-Realse beta Firmware ).

). Find the AirPods Pro in the list of paired devices.

Tap to activate automatic beta software updates for AirPods Pro‌.

Credit: MacRumors

After enabling automatic software updates, tap To accept to move on to the part of Apple’s consent form. After this step, your AirPods Pro will be ready to receive beta firmware.

Apple notes that the firmware installation is not automatic. What does this mean? Basically, it won’t happen immediately after you accept the consent form. It may take up to 24 hours for the software to install.

For the installation to start, the AirPods Pro must be inside the charging listener, this must remain closed and linked to the iPhone.

Credit: MacRumors

If you want to check if your AirPods Pro have already been updated, you just have to enter Setting > Bluetooth. There you will see the version of the firmware installed on your wireless headphones.

Once the update is complete you can delete the firmware profile of your iPhone. To do this, enter Setting > general > Profiles Y Device management > AirPods Pro Firmware Profile and tap on “Delete Profile”. Finally, remember that once updated there is no way to go back to a previous version of the firmware.