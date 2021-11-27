This is a major problem, as it may happen that we need download a file and let’s constantly see that this error appears. We try to download it but we find that the browser sends us a message saying that it is a virus or that it has given an error.

However this is actually a false positive. But why does this appear? The person in charge is Windows Defender . It is the antivirus of the Microsoft operating system that protects us from the many threats that exist on the network. But of course, these types of programs sometimes do not work well and launch alerts that are not real.

We are downloading a file and suddenly we see that it gives an error and informs us that there is a threat and has been removed. In the case of Google Chrome, it shows us an alert saying: “Error. Virus detected”. Mozilla Firefox throws us a message where it simply tells us that there has been a “failure” when downloading that file. Microsoft Edge tells us: “(file name) contained viruses and was removed.”

As usually happens in the main browsers, it is not enough to use a different one. That is why we are going to have to take measures and configure the system so that this does not happen and to be able to download documents or files normally.

Steps to solve the error when downloading files

So, what can we do to be able to download these files that are blocked normally? We will have to manage it through Windows Defender and follow a series of simple steps that we will explain below.

Launch Windows Defender Security Center

First of all, what we are going to do is open Windows Defender Security Center or Windows Defender Security Center. This will allow us get more information about that specific threat and see how we can configure it so that the file downloads correctly.

To go to the program we have to enter Start, look for Windows Defender and open it. There we will access Windows Defender Security Center or the main screen to see the different options that the microsoft antivirus.

Antivirus and threat protection

If the names of the different options do not appear, simply click on the menu at the top left to display them. From that moment on, the icons and their corresponding name will appear to identify them.

The one that interests us is the one called Antivirus and threat protection. It is the first one that we will see at the top and to the left. You just have to click on it and it will take us to a new window with different options and information.

Protection history

After having entered Antivirus and Threat Protection, the next thing to do is access Protection history. There we have to click on the drop-down menu that appears at the top right, Blocked Actions and Blocked Elements.

Surely nothing will appear to us. That file that we could not download will not be output. The answer is that Windows Defender takes you to quarantine. Therefore, we have to click on Quarantine Threat, which is the option that we will see just below. There should appear that file that Windows has blocked.

Restore file from quarantine

The next step is going to be restore that file that Windows Defender has quarantined. We just have to click on it, go to Actions and click Restore. In this way we will be able to correctly access that document that we have tried to download.

If we give it to Remove, that file is automatically deleted and we will no longer be able to access it. This we would have to do if it is a file that we know can be dangerous or we will not need.

Problem with old files in quarantine

Another problem that also affects Windows Defender is that we can only get old files listed under quarantine threats. This occurs because it limits the threats that it will display on that page to five. Therefore, beyond that they will not appear to us.

We can prove to clear history and start the download again. With this we obtain a failed download when detecting a supposed virus, but it does not appear immediately in the quarantined threats. We can fix this by doing the following:

Momentarily disable protection : Although it is not a very advisable option to pause the antivirus, this will allow us to download the file again. We have to go to Protection against viruses and threats, we enter Configuration of protection against viruses and threats and deactivate the protection modules.

: Although it is not a very advisable option to pause the antivirus, this will allow us to download the file again. We have to go to Protection against viruses and threats, we enter Configuration of protection against viruses and threats and deactivate the protection modules. We add the file: we have to add the file we just downloaded to the list of exclusions. Keep in mind that we cannot do it before it is downloaded. Later we turn on the protection modules again. This option can be found on the configuration page for protection against viruses and threats.

In short, if we find the problem that Windows Defender blocks a file and the browser itself sends us a message saying that it is a threat but we really know that it is a false positive, these are the steps we must take. It is a problem that can occur on some occasions, especially after an update that has modified something in the system or otherwise, that we have the obsolete system.

Our advice is always to keep the equipment properly updated, maintain security thanks to having good antivirus and use reliable browsers. The latter will also help reduce the risk of downloaded files being blocked and appearing as a threat.