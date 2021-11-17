We show you how to avoid restrictions and be able to change the region of your device at any time.

The application store for Apple devices have a more than extensive catalog for their users, although it is not in its full version. There are many restrictions by regions, preventing download apps on the iPhone that are not available in your country. We are going to explain how to do it.

You have nothing to fear, since this entire process is completely legal and you do not run any risk of account suspension or anything like that. There are simply applications that are restricted to a specific country or region, and we give you the ability to try them despite the limitations.

Why can’t you download apps from other countries

When you try to search for an app in the store and it is restricted to one or more countries, it will probably not appear among the results that appear on the screen. The apps are geo-blocked, so the App Store will show you errors of this type. In the same way, they can appear under the message ‘This app is not available in your country‘or’Can’t connect to the app store‘.

Mostly, institutional apps are blockedThose that have to do with the governments of the countries, the authorities and many other institutions. However, there are also many others that are dedicated to content consumption and are not available worldwide, either for a language or national currency reason.

How to download iPhone apps that are not available in your country

From the mobile, there are two ways to bypass this restriction (totally without risks) and have the possibility of downloading exclusive apps from other countries. One involves a somewhat longer process than the other, although both are easy to do. Let’s go with the first one, which consists of change the region of your account.

Of course, you must keep in mind some precautions to apply this method, because you have to take care of the subscriptions you have active and your payment methods. Check that you have finished the period in all your subscriptions, as well as have a new payment method for that country. And if you have a balance in your Apple ID, better spend it before changing the region.

Now, with all that in mind, proceed to make this configuration:

Open the app Settings. Press your name and then “Content and purchases“. Press “See account“. You may be asked to log in.” Press “Country / Region“. Press “Change Country or Region“(Modify the country or region). Press the new country or new region and then review the terms and conditions. Press “I agree“in the upper right corner, then tap again”I agree” to confirm. Select a payment method and enter the new payment information and new billing address. Then press “Next“You must enter a valid payment method for the new country or region. Learn more about how to change or remove the payment information for your Apple ID.

The other method involves creating a new Apple ID just to switch to that country you long for. So you you save from changing your entire main account and you have that secondary to change region whenever you want. First, you will have to access Settings and log out of your Apple ID.

In turn, there are several ways to create a profile from scratch on the iPhone. You can choose the one you prefer, but for this tutorial we have chosen a new login via App Store, which is where you are going to download those exclusive apps. You have to do the following steps:

Open the App Store and press the login button. Press “Create new Apple ID“. If you don’t see this option, check that you have signed out of the current iCloud session. Follow the steps that appear on the screen. The Email address you enter will be your new Apple ID. Enter the details of the credit card and billing information and then press “Next“. You can also select”None“and find out what to do if None appears or cannot be selected. You will not be charged for anything until you make a purchase. Confirm your phone number. This can help you verify your identity and recover your account if necessary. Press “Next“. Check if you have received a Apple verification email and check the address.

How to use your Mac to change the region

Interestingly, you can also change the country of your account from your Mac easily. You just need to use a system program to carry out this process. Do it as follows:

Open the Music app or iTunes. In the menu bar at the top of the screen or at the top of the iTunes window, click “Account” and then “View my account.” Sign in with the Apple ID. In the page Your account details, click on “Change Country or Region“. Select the new country or region. Review the terms and conditions, then click “I agree“. Click” again.I agree” to confirm. Enter your new payment information and updated billing address, then click “Continue“.

You should know that, for both cases, there is always going back and possibility of returning to the App Store of your country. You simply have to follow the same procedures above to return to normal operation.

If you can’t change region on iPhone …

There are certain limitations When changing to another region on the iPhone, if they are not respected, you will never be able to download restricted apps in your country. Therefore, you cannot change region on iPhone if you do not consider the following:

If you have not canceled all subscriptions in your country.

all subscriptions in your country. If you don’t have a payment method and an address for that country.

and an address for that country. If you don’t have on your iPhone any VPN app in case any app detects that you are not in the indicated region.

