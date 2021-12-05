The COVID certificate or passport is gradually becoming our access pass to certain activities or entertainment venues. Having it at hand is essential, at which point our Xiaomi becomes the protagonist.

Thanks to the little trick that we are going to explain below, you can have the QR code of the COVID passport directly on the home screen of your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO, facilitating its access and reading by third parties.

Of course, in order to add your COVID passport to the home screen, we must download a small application from Google Play that will allow us to import the QR code and later convert it into a widget. What’s more, This will be useful for any ticket or QR code that you want to have at hand.

How to add the COVID passport to the home screen of your Xiaomi as a widget

For add your passport or COVID certificate to the home screen of any Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO We just have to follow these steps:

Download and install the QR Widgets application from Google Play Take a visible screenshot of the QR code from your COVID passport and cut it out. From the QR Widgets application we will import the code from the button «GALLERY«, Adding later the title that we want, for example: 🇪🇺🇪🇸 COVID EU certificate to save it, click on «SAVE« Add the imported COVID certificate to the home screen as if it were any other widget.

In this way we can always have our COVID certificate or passport at hand. What’s more, if we click on this it will expand, making it easier to read through QR code readers.