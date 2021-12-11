Tinder has just launched a new feature that will help users find a partner and will do so using the musical tastes of people registered on the dating social network.

Tinder is one of the most used people-meeting applications on the global scene. The general operation of the application is based on viewing profiles, interacting with them through ‘likes’ and ‘superlikes’. The truth is that the application is really easy to use and can be repetitive.

That is why Tinder usually integrates new features from time to time to keep the application alive. On previous occasions, what the app has done is improve the way in which profiles are displayed or facilitate situations in which it is easier to distinguish a person with the same interests.

What the application has done this time is add a new way of interacting with the people. This way is based on using the songs that users publish within their profiles. And, is that, apart from the biography, interests, photos and location, you can also add a song.

The most normal thing is that this song is representative, whether it is our favorite song or one with which we identify. Until now this song could only be observed, let me explain, only the title and the artist appeared. This made the interaction with said topic practically null.

Now what Tinder does is that the songs are played once we see the person’s profile. By doing this, the application generates much more interaction with users, making them participate in the likes of the other person without this being too forced. This new way of understanding music is called Music Mode.

Of course, if you don’t want to use this tinder feature you are not obliged to do it. In fact, users who want to check their musical compatibility with other people can do so directly from the explore section of the application. This way they can kill the curiosity about the musical tastes of the users that populate Tinder.