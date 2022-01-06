What is a pawn shop?

Pawn shops are suppliers whose business purpose is to grant a sum of cash in exchange for a pledge, for example; jewelry, gold, jewelry, video game console, electronics, computer equipment, mobile phones.

In this way, they provide immediate resources to sectors of the population that do not have access to financial services, and Profeco is the only regulatory authority on pawn shops through the Public Registry of Pawnbrokers (RPCE).

How to verify if a pawn shop is trustworthy?

Before handing over any valuable property to a pawn shop, verify that the establishment is registered with Profeco, in the following link https://rpce.profeco.gob.mx/casa_empeno.php and read your contract registered with this institution at: https://rpca.profeco.gob.mx/ .

And it is that by law, all pawnshops in the country must be registered with the RPCE to comply with the provisions of the Federal Consumer Protection Law and applicable regulations. In this way they obtain a unique and non-transferable registration and provide legal security to consumers.