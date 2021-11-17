Each social network wants to win over the users of its competition, so day by day they add functions similar to those of other applications to their platform. One of the things that Instagram incorporated are direct messages between users and the option to delete themTo learn how to do this, keep reading this article.

How long do you have to delete messages sent by Instagram?

In some platforms previously the user only had a few minutes to be able to delete a message, however Instagram does not have that problem because it allows you to perform this action at any time you want.

This is a considerable advantage for those who want to use it, because if you don’t want to leave any evidence of what you sent this tool will work for you. Likewise, if you sent something wrong you can undo it, because once the shipment is canceled, it is not registered in your account or in the other’s.

How can you delete a sent message from your conversations?

The first thing you should do to delete a sent message is to enter your account profile and locate the symbol of a paper plane that represents the messages sent. Then you must choose the conversation where the information in question is located. Locate the message and press it until a window with several options appears, you will choose the one that says delete and confirm the act.

It should be noted that if you regret it again, but because you have deleted a message, you may wonder if you can recover it. To your surprise the answer is Yes, you only have to do a process of a few steps and you need to take into account certain considerations.

Something to keep in mind is that you may have deleted the message and it does not appear to you or the other person. However, if the other person read it, you can’t do anything, on the other hand, if they haven’t seen it, they will never find out what happened.

What is the way you can delete a message you received on Instagram?

Although it is true, we have all made mistakes more than once when sending information, so the option to erase these errors allows us to correct the mistakes made. On Instagram there are two options to delete.

The first is to delete the entire conversation and the second is to delete a message within a chat. The two options can be used by both the sender and the receiver, that is, What if you received a message and you don’t want to have it in your registry you can delete it so you don’t see it anymore.

In the iPhone or Android App

At some point everyone has received a message that when reading it they consider that it does not seem pleasant or prudent to have, so they want to remove it from their conversation. Taking into account this need of its users, Instagram allows you to delete the messages received.

If you are using a mobile device you should only select the message you don’t like. If you have an Android you must keep it pressed and if it is an iPhone you have to slide it to the left. There a window will appear with two options, in this case you will choose to delete or cancel and the message will disappear.

From your Mac or Windows PC

If you are using a computer, you must enter your details to log into the web version of Instagram. Once inside you must look for the conversation and the message that you do not like. Keep it pressed and you will have a window with two sections, you have to choose the one to cancel sending so that the message disappears from your conversation.

Why doesn’t Instagram allow you to delete messages from your private chats and how to fix it?

Instagram can present problems if you are going to delete a message under certain circumstances. The first is that you have not followed the steps that we mentioned correctly. The second, you may have a bad internet connection and the third, is that your version may be out of date, so the message continues to get to you.

If you want to fix it, you need to verify the procedure and your connection. If this does not work and the problem is the version of your application, then you must update it and delete the message again. In some cases, updating, closing the session, the page and waiting a while solves the problem.