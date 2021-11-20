Google is a globally recognized web search engine. It has many extra functionalities that improve the operation of mobile phones with Android system. One of the Google extra features They are Google Meet, Google Drive and Google Photos.

Google Photos is a mobile application that shows you in an orderly way each of the photos you have on your device. From this application you can secure your photos by uploading them to Google Drive. This app is also used to search for images on Instagram. We will show shortly how to search google images Photos on Instagram and some other things related to the subject.

How does Google Photos work to locate similar images?

The images you have in Google Photos can be searched on other sites within the internet thanks to the advanced Google search technology. From Google Photos you choose the photo you want to search on the internet and then all the work will be done by the Google search engine.

With Google Photos you can not only locate images with certain similarities on the internet, but you can also recover those photos that you have deleted by accident. Since you know how the image similarity search In Google Photos, we’ll show you how to do this search.

How to place an Instagram image within Google Photos?

In order to place an Instagram image on Google photos, it is important that you follow a certain process. When the image is in the mobile storage everything is easier:

Enter the Google Photos application Go to the library section There it will show all the folders of the device in which there are multimedia files You look for the folder in which the Instagram file is and everything would be ready

If the image it is not in your cell phone storage, you will have to download it from Instagram. To do this, follow the next process:

Enter your cell phone’s default browser Look for an app called ‘Snaptube’ or go to the official page to download it When its installation is finished, enter the Instagram application of your mobile Find the publication in which the image you want to download is located and copy the link of that publication You will paste that link into the Snaptube search engine Then, locate the image from Snaptube and press the yellow down arrow icon to download that same image Finally, look for that image in Google Photos from the ‘Library’ section in the ‘Images Snaptube’ folder

What is the way to find out who uploaded that photo to Instagram?

Once have the instagram image in the Google Photos app You only need to do the search to see the similarities with that image and who has uploaded it as well. The application to use for this process is a so-called ‘TinEye’ tool.

Tinye

Tinye it’s a web page which uses a lot of people to locate photos that you have in your gallery. To find an image from your gallery on Instagram you must:

Enter the TinEye page Click where it says ‘Add image’ Choose where you want to look for the image (In your case, place the Instagram website) Finally, click on where it says ‘Search’

When the search is done, you will be able to see if that image was uploaded on Instagram or if there are certain similarities to it. In case there are certain similarities, that will show up in the final search result. Sometimes the web might get stuck, if such a thing happens just you must reload the page and search again.

In case you see certain similarities, you can start following that person from Instagram or even contact her in this way.

How to find a person’s social networks?

The easiest way to find a person’s social media is by using the TinEye platform. Before we have explained how to search for an image within the Instagram platform. To locate all the social networks of a person only you must put a photo of her on the TinEye website and see all the results.

In the results of the TinEye you will be able to access the exact location of that photo. You will only have to access the location of all those photos and see the username of that person in each of the different social networks. By the way, it is important that you know that there is a way to share all your photos from Google Photos with someone else.