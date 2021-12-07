Once you have found a buyer for the device, regardless of who it is and the value you have negotiated, it is important not to leave your personal data in their hands. And in this regard, it is essential that you know how to completely restore the iPhone.

Although there are many stores that buy an iPhone at a good price, in the end you can always get more from the sale between individuals. And with you being the one who decides the price at this point, it can be more complicated. Here are some tips:

And is that It is not the same to restore it from Settings than with a computer. In the first way, you simply overwrite the new data over the old ones, while connecting it to a computer can erase the data completely. Therefore, this second method will not only be more effective to ensure the complete erasure of your data, but it will also avoid software errors to the new carrier of the device.

It is important that you also delete it from your device list, which can be done from an iPhone or iPad by going to Settings> your name, but also through the iCloud web. Of course, we advise you to do this only when you have already restored the device.

And regarding the delivery of the terminal, it is important that you do not add any configuration, even if it is not with your Apple ID. The new user must be the one who configures everything, so you must leave it on the initial screen where it says “Hello” in several languages.

Another important aspect that, despite serving as a conclusion, is the most relevant: detect scams. If someone asks you to make a transfer or requests personal or financial information in a very strange way, be suspicious. Always prioritize in-person transactions to prevent your iPhone and / or personal data from ending up in the wrong hands.