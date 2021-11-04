Windows 11 came with many visual changes, in fact, it is one of the main features of the version jump, because when we remove all the game redesign (which is quite a lot), Windows 10 is not so bad and you will receive several of the news from the new system.

If the appearance of the system is something that matters to you, you may also be interested in the customization options, and that is something that Windows 11 does not lack. Beyond changing the background or mode from dark to light, there are many things you can adjust to make the system look more to your liking, and without having to install anything additional.





Custom themes





Something quite cool about Windows 11 is that it comes with several different themes, these vary between light and dark and each has its own wallpapers. The difference between this and what happened in previous versions of Windows, is that in Windows 11 they also change the color palette of the windows and menus.

If you open the Setting (Windows key + I) and navigate to Personalization you just have to click on Topics and you will see that you have quite a few options to choose from. You can also click on “Browse themes” and go directly to the Microsoft Store to download additional themes.



Custom color mode combining light and dark style

However, these Store themes, at least the current ones, only offer changing wallpapers and not color combinations. Either way, this is the same it is something that you can adjust individually for each theme.

Just click on the option “Colour“just above the current theme, to change multiple options related to not only the mode (dark, light), but adjusting transparency effects and accent color.





For example, you can choose to always have your theme in dark mode, or you can combine in custom mode to make Windows default dark mode but applications open in light mode. What this does is show you a dark taskbar and start menu, but apps like Explorer will open in light mode.

You can also make the accent color automatic and adjust depending on the colors of your wallpaper, Windows 11 is a lot smarter choosing this than Windows 10, and the effect, especially with active transparencies, is pretty cool.

Lock screen





The Windows 11 lock screen has also gained some additional customization options. As in Windows 10, you can customize the image it uses and choose if you want a single static to your liking, a presentation with several from the same folder, or the Windows Featured Content that takes images from Bing.

However, there is now an option called Lock screen status which allows you to choose an application to display on the screen. By default the calendar is shown, but you can change it to Weather, Mail, 3D Viewer, or the companion of the Xbox console.

In addition to this, you can choose if you want to show curious data, recommendations and advice on the lock screen, and if you want the background image to also be displayed on the login screen, that is, when entering your password to enter Windows .

Start menu





The Start menu is another one that has changed dramatically with Windows 11, but it still allows you to tweak a few things. For instance, you can drag and drop the icons you see anchored and move them to the place you want.

You can also right-click on them to unpin them from startup or even to uninstall the app directly from there. Or, you can use the option “Move to the top“to make the icon first in the list automatically.



Folders to add the Start Menu in Windows 11

Another thing that is extremely hidden is the option to add the main system folders to the Start Menu. By default only your username, Settings button and the Power button appear, but you can add things like the Documents, Music, Downloads folders etc.

To do this you have to go to Setting > Personalization > Beginning > Folders. There you can choose all the folders that appear in Start next to the power button.

Within the same Start options you can also activate and deactivate options such as showing recently added apps, showing the most used apps, and showing recent items in the suggestions section. Although if you disable the latter, Windows 11 it’s stupid and leaves a blank with nothing.

Taskbar





The taskbar is one that has changed a lot with Windows 11, and unlike other versions of Windows, you always have to go to Settings to be able to modify it. The good thing is that there you get some options accounts, although they are still less than before.

On Setting > Personalization > Taskbar you find the possibility of deactivating icons that are active by default and that you may not use, such as: “Search”, “Task view”, “Widgets”, and “Chat” (Microsoft Teams).





In option Taskbar corner overflow You can choose which applications will always show their icons there in the notification area next to the clock and the date. It’s a good way to keep that section organized and less chaotic.

On Taskbar behavior You can choose if you want the icons to be centered and if you want to return them to the left as in Windows 10. You can also choose if you want the bar to hide automatically, you can deactivate the unread message counters of the apps anchored to the bar, and you can choose which screens the bar is shown on if you have multiple monitors.

Mouse pointer





Another one of my favorite customization options is more of an accessibility feature than anything else, and that is changing the style and color of the mouse pointer. If you open If you open the Setting (Windows key + I), navigate to Accessibility and you click on Mouse pointer and touch input you can change the style of the pointer by various options.

You can switch between high contrast options, or choose a custom color. Windows 11 offers you several very bright colors, but you can choose the hexadecimal you want. You can also adjust its size and make it bigger or smaller.





Below are options for also customize the text cursor, that is to say, the indicator in the form of a stick that always flashes next to a line of text and that many of us sometimes find it difficult to see well. Like the pointer, you can change its color and size, and you can even adjust its thickness and add a floating indicator up and down.