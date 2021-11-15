Instagram stories are one of the most striking functions of this social network, which allow us all to be able to share a moment of our life with others and the magic lies in that it is an ephemeral moment, they only last 15-20 seconds a story with a life span of 24 hours without more. If by chance you want to know some small tricks to view Instagram Stories anonymously, keep reading.

How to view stories on Instagram anonymously?

As with other social networks such as Facebook and WhatsApp, when we see a person’s story, they can enter it and see who has viewed it and we will be on that list. In WhatsApp, it is quite easy to see the Stories without our name appearing in the other person’s list, simply by deactivating the “Read confirmation” in Settings.

Now, on Instagram to deactivate this “seen” in the messages or in the stories of others, it is a bit more confusing, but not impossible. The biggest detail is that said action We will not be able to do it from the app itself, but we must use a third-party program or with devices from our cell phone.

WeInstag or Insta-Stories on PC

As first methods, we have two pages that will help us see the stories without being seen by the other person, that is, anonymously. Although they are pages for PC, it is possible that we can also view them from our mobile and the two pages will work equally well on both platforms.

With WeInstag and Insta-Stories can see the stories anonymously, as long as the profiles are open and such stories are not in the form of “Best Friends”.

Both work in a similar way, we enter the website of both pages and we will see a search bar in which we will enter the username of the person we want view your Storie anonymouslyIf the profile is open, the pages will show all the stories that person has at the moment and will even offer you a download link if you want to do so. On the contrary, if it is a private profile or story for your “Best Friends” list, the page will notify you that it will not be able to show the story for those reasons or it will simply not show any story.

Activating airplane mode on mobile

The second method requires making adjustments to our phone, as well as the trick of deactivating data or Wi-Fi to see a message without the check, it is also possible to apply it to view Instagram stories, or by activating the airplane mode that will disconnect you from any network in which you are.

The downside of this is that it will obviously not show you all the stories, if only the first of each user, this is because the data or Wi-Fi is missing to download them. Also that once you connect to a network again, the check will appear.

As a last resort create another profile

If you are very focused on anonymity and do not want for anything in the world that others know that you see their stories, you will have to create another account on Instagram for it. Of course, that other profile must have false information, false name, different email, in order to hide your true identity and see Instagram Stories without them knowing that it is really you.

You will also have to follow the people in question and if it is a private profile, it is unlikely that someone would want to give permission to a stranger.

How to install on Google IG Stories for Instagram to view stories on Instagram anonymously?

There is a third method that is quite functional, but of course, it is not an official application either, as it is a third-party program.

We had mentioned “application”, but it is more an extension for our Internet browser Google Chrome, which is the most used by people. In order to install this application, follow the steps below:

Search by name Chrome Ig Story on the internet. You enter the first result to be able to download and install said extension in your browser. When the extension is installed, then proceed to enter the official Instagram website from your PC and log in normally. Then, look for the extension that you just installed, which is at the top of your browser to the right and click. Finally, verify that in the Chrome Ig Story extension, a crossed out eye appears, which is what will indicate that you will be able to see the stories without being seen by the other person.

It should be noted that this will have to be done from the browser without being in incognito mode, since otherwise, you will not be able to download and install the extension; In case you already have it previously, you will not be able to use any extension in incognito mode either.

Twitly

As a last option, we have Twitly, available for Android and iOS devices; It is an application that will allow you to be on Instagram in an incognito mode, so you can view the stories anonymously. Not only that, but you can also do it on Twitter, as the application supports both platforms.

Just look for the app in the Play Store or the App Store, download it and voila, you can go through these social networks without anyone noticing your presence.