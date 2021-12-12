Interaction and communication with other people around us are an essential part of human life, as part of that socialization, social networks are platforms that allow us to communicate with others. In that sense, since the creation of smartphones we have had different types of means by which to establish interpersonal relationships.

For example, instant messaging applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are just one of the communication channels we have to do so. What is most striking is that these applications have stickers and emojis to express our mood. Therefore, in this article we want to teach you how to create your own custom emojis.

Are these types of emojis only on iPhone?

Emojis or faces, as we also usually say, are one of the main features that many users prefer to use. Thanks to them we can express our ideas, moods and feelings. As you well know, there are a large number of these emojis and as the applications are updated, new ones appear.

On the other hand, the memojis, that is, the dolls with our own faces it is also a character that has become fashionable. These custom emojis were created by the Apple company and since its launch this option is available on iOS devices, as a result, they are very popular on the WhatsApp platform, what’s more, even that app allows you to create stickers with your images. Interesting, right?

However, you should know that the creation of custom memojis is available from iPhone X, through facial recognition it is possible that this imitation or similarity of you allows you to create your own memoji with gestures and physical aspects of your face. But are these types of emojis only on iPhone?

The answer is no. If you have a iOS 13 device or an iPadOS you can also have your own memoji, only it will not be animated, rather you can use it with the most common representations, such as the face with two hearts, the one with sadness, among others.

How do I make emojis with my face?

There is no doubt that technology surprises us more and more, and as proof of this we have the invention of custom memojis based on your own characteristicsBest of all, you can have fun sharing your emoji through messaging, using FaceTime, and other third-party instant messaging apps. So pay attention to this segment and follow the steps mentioned below to learn two ways to create emojis

In messaging create a new emoji

Making a new emoji is very easy and you can create it in the messaging application. The first thing you should do is open the Messages app and click on the ‘Compose’ option as if you were going to write a message. Then, click on the memoji icon and slide to the right to press the ‘New Memojis’ icon, with the + symbol.

Continuously, make the respective customizations or characteristics of the memoji, such as choosing the skin tone, the type of hair or hairstyle, the shape of the eyes, accessories, etc. After you have created your emoji, press OK to save it.

You can also create stickers

Apart from creating new emojis, you can use them as stickers and send it to your contacts through other applications, so that the conversation is more lively and fun. This is very simple, remember that when creating emojis are automatically saved as sticker packs on your iPhone keyboard.

That said, these are the steps you must follow to create stickers: first, create a memoji and then, on the keyboard click on the Memojis stickers iconFrom there you must select the memoji sticker that you have created and press the Send button. In addition to this, you can create animated or moving memojis only if your iPhone device supports this option.

Can I send these emojis to Android users?

As discussed above, only iPhone and iOS 13 smartphones have the ability to create custom memojis. So, does this mean that you can’t send emojis to contacts with Android device? The truth is that although the Android operating system has not integrated this function, it does not mean that other users cannot receive emojis.

You can send them emojis from your iPhone and they alone may Add to favorites and use it when they want. Since Android does not natively have the option to create emojis, you can use third-party applications, such as Bitmoji or Memoji. You also have the option to add hidden emojis on your Android phone.

That is, the Google keyboard or Gboard As it is also known, we say this because our Android keyboard has emojis available, only that sometimes these are hidden, if you did not know, enter the link and discover how to use the emojis of the Gboard.

What is the way to delete emojis on my iPhone?

On the contrary, if you no longer want to continue using emojis on your iPhone or you are already tired of them, you can delete them whenever you want and easily. How to do it? Mainly it is necessary to remember that to have the option to Delete you must have an iOS version 13.3 and not one before it, since you will not be able to get rid of the emojis.

As we have said, doing it is very simple. The first thing you should do is open the Settings application and go to the General section, while you are inside, press the Keyboard to enter settings. In this section, the last thing to do is deactivate the Memoji stickers function. In case you have other questions, do not forget to access the official portal of the Apple technical support in your favorite browser.