The Cupertino company has a lot of launches ahead of it this new year. Desktops, augmented reality glasses, and a new laptop. All based on what they showed us during 2021.

If you like technology, I’m sure that last year (yes, 2021, how close we are) you enjoyed Apple’s launches. We had the iPhone 13, the Apple Watch Series 7, the MacBook Pro, the iPad Pro …

For this reason, many thought that in 2022 there would no longer be large launches by Apple, and it could be expected until 2023 to return to the load.

Now, thanks to analyst Mark Gurman, who specializes in Apple products, we know that Tim Cook’s company plans to renew a large part of its catalog of products over the next 12 months.

According to this reliable informant Apple is working on new computers with its own ARM processors, as were the past MacBook Pros.

These new models would be a Mac Pro – smaller in size than the model with Intel – with up to 40 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores, all thanks to the company’s own ARM technology.

We would also see a big screen iMac Pro and a new Mac Mini, and says Apple will finish the transition to its own chips by finally saying goodbye to Intel in June.

The report then talks about the Largest MacBook Air Redesign in Product History, a revamped entry-level MacBook Pro, and a redesigned iPad Pro with wireless charging support.

Previous reports claimed that this 2022 MacBook Air would have a white keyboard, more input ports, and would come in several color options similar to M1-powered iMacs.

As for smartphones, Gurman believes that Apple to launch a 5G version of the iPhone SE in the first half of the year, and that the new iPhone 14 series will arrive as always, in the fall.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 8, a new Watch SE model and a more robust version aimed at lovers of extreme sports They would also be in preparation to be released this year, as we already informed you a few weeks ago in the magazine.

On the other hand, Gurman states that Apple is planning to launch a new external monitor which will cost about half the price of the current Pro Display XDR.

Finally, the report indicates that Apple could also launch its first augmented reality glasses, codenamed N301, during this year 2022.

Undoubtedly, Apple’s New Year’s purpose is to bury us in devices and announcements, so it will be time to be vigilant, as always.