Apple is reluctant to offer its products and services outside of its ecosystem. That’s why when we see some kind of improvement in another operating system other than macOS or iOS, we are surprised. Now, iCloud for Windows will allow us to generate secure passwords for all those who use it as a password manager. Also, they recently added support for Apple ProRes videos and Apple ProRaw photos in their recent update.

Here’s the full changelog for this update. We also remind you that the application is in the Microsoft Store, making it easy to have a safe place to download this app:

Allow participants in a shared iCloud Drive file or folder to add or remove people.

Support for Apple ProRes videos and Apple ProRaw photos.

Support for generating strong passwords through the iCloud Passwords application.

In August, the Windows version of iCloud gained the ability to sync passwords. Now that the app also supports password generation, it can compete with the best password managers in Windows 10.

The update also enables users of a shared iCloud Drive file or folder add or remove people. This should make it easier to manage who can access shared content within iCloud. So if you use iCloud you can also continue working in Windows 10 and Windows 11 comfortably.