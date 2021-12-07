The personal identification number or PIN is the password that allows us to have access to our electronic systems such as: Mobile phone, bank accounts, ATM, instant messaging and others, the PIN is the weapon we have to prevent the intrusion of unauthorized persons in our accounts. It is important to change it regularly to maintain its effectiveness. In the following lines we will be trying to how to change Signal PIN so that you continue to enjoy the greatest security within the APP.

What are the most important data to consider about the Signal PIN?

As we know, Signal’s messaging is one of the safest today, with its end-to-end encryption system, to be more forceful with the privacy of its users, Signal offers the PIN code system, with the novelty that it is not related to the phone number.

However, there are some characteristics that we have to take into account when it comes to the Security PIN in the Signal app.

Your PIN does not have a backup

PIN in Signal is not tied to backup some, only its creator you know it, it is essential that you memorize your code, therefore the system will help you remember it by requesting it periodically.

Signal doesn’t know your PIN and can’t restore it

The code you have selected as your PIN is not registered in the Signal system, therefore, There is no way I can restore it to you if you forget it, that is why you must memorize it or write it in a safe place.

If you forget it your account will be blocked

If you enter your PIN incorrectly several times, the system will automatically block the account for a week, and after this time you will be able to use your account again, and configure a new PIN, for which you will not need the previous number.

What actions can be performed with the Signal PIN?

The Signal PIN allows you to restore your profile, if for any reason you have to change devices, in addition PIN can be used as a registry lock, in order to prevent others from tracking your number.

Configure Registry Lock

To enable Registry Lock of the signal account, you just have to follow three simple steps that will help increase the security of your account:

Log in to Signal, and click the user icon Once the menu is displayed, click on Privacy Scroll through the list until locate Registry Lock and proceed to activate it

Personalized reminders

Signal, offers a Reminders feature that is based on the spaced repetition technique, which helps you memorize the PIN. And you can activate or deactivate it from the Settings section of the phone. These reminders will appear at intervals of 12 hours, 1, 3, 7 and 14 days, immediately after having activated the function, as you enter your PIN correctly these reminders will appear less frequently.

How can you find out what your Signal PIN is?

The PIN on the Signal platform It is personalized and only the person who creates them can know what it is, because it is not registered in the system.

How can you change your profile PIN on Signal?

One of the first things we do when creating an account in Signal is to establish a PIN for greater security, if after time we want to change it we can do it from the Application or from the WEB, as follows:

With the app

Enter the application and click on the three points that are in the upper corner right

right Displayed the menu, you click on Settings , immediately click on the Privacy section

, immediately click on the Privacy section Scroll to the end of the list and click on Modify PIN

Then , enter the PIN you want to set

enter the PIN you want to set Once the PIN is generated, click on next, and the new PIN will be updated and saved immediately

From the website

To change the Signa PIN, from the Web, simply open the application on the PC and follow the steps mentioned above.

What should you do if you forget your Signal PIN?

As you already know, the messaging system Signal, as a security measure does not have the option to reset the PIN of its users, therefore, if you forget the PIN, but you still have the active phone, simply change the PIN, for this you open your application, go to Settings, then click on the profile photo, choose Account, then Change PIN and enter your new number, you can do it at any time and the system will not ask for the old number.

But, if you have your phone locked, you must wait for PIN expires within seven days and then re-register in the system.