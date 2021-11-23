We have all used some trick or strategy to save money. Some work, but all are usually quite hard to put into practice.

Saving is like losing weight. Must put a lot of willpower, and most end up giving in to the temptation … of spending.

That’s why they exist thousands of tips and savings strategies: what if the trick of the 5 jars, what if the rounding tactic, complex economic engineering techniques, etc.

But in the end, the simplest trick may be the most effective. As our colleague Hector Chamizo tells us in Business Insider, what experts call pre-saving, It is one of the simplest and most effective ways to save.

The pre-saving trick consists in Treat saving as if it were an expense.

Every month we have a series of fixed expenses, which we assume without question, even if it costs us effort and sacrifices (this winter, more than ever): electricity, gas, rent ….

What we do is set aside salary money for those expenses, and we don’t stop to discuss it. If later the money does not arrive, it will be necessary to cut of another site.

The pre-saving trick consists in consider a fixed amount of savings per month, as an expense. For example, as if it were light.

Suppose you want save 50 euros per month.

Create a new account in your bank, or better yet, in a different bank, if they don’t ask you for a commission (now they are through the roof), which we will use only to save.

Bank apps have tools that allow automatically move an amount from one account to another.

On the day of collection, create an order for automatically move 50 euros from your account to the savings account.

And that’s it. You don’t have to do more. Its virtue is in simplicity. The fact that it is an automatic operation means that it is not difficult to set aside the money, and over time you will adjust to the change and you will not remember that you are setting aside money, because it does not cost you.

As it is in another account, which you should try by all means not to consult (therefore better in another bank), you will reduce the temptation to touch it.

Logically the key is in do not touch the account with the money saved. To make it more difficult, you can make it in the name of your partner, or a trusted family member, and you cannot touch it without their permission.

It is a trick that really works, because being automatic there is no psychological effort to put the money aside by yourself, month after month.

Do you dare to try it?