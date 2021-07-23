Fortunately, mobiles are becoming more and more complete devices for editing images, without the need for a computer. A widely used technique is to erase the background of the photos to place a landscape or any other element and upload it to the networks. Turns out if you have an iPhone, you can remove background from a photo without apps.

Normally, when there is an image in which you want to change the background of it, you usually resort to an external application that its work is only limited to that task. This means having an extra app installed on the terminal, although with an iPhone it will not be necessary. It has its own tool to remove the background of an image quickly, and we are going to tell you how to do it.

Requirements to delete funds with an iPhone

If you want to avoid ads and more space in your storage, you have a tool at your disposal for the iPhone. First of all, the first thing you have to do is have the device updated to the latest version of iOS, since the tool is designed for iOS 14 or higher, although it may work with an earlier version.

As a second requirement, make sure you have the shortcuts app, a tool that is usually installed by default on the iPhone, but can be easily removed. It allows you to create shortcuts and shortcuts, depending on the action you take. If you have deleted it, we leave you the link to the App Store to download it again.

As a third requirement, you must go to the settings to enable untrusted shortcuts. To do this, in the settings menu, enter ‘Shortcuts‘to then click on’ Allow untrusted access’, to allow user shortcuts.

How to erase the background of a photo on iPhone without apps

Once you have met all these requirements, you just have to follow a few steps to be able to remove the background of a photo with your iPhone. To do this task in the Shortcuts app, you must use a shortcut that will serve this purpose. You will have to download that shortcut, which is designed by a forum user.

The file name is in Russian, but it is the background remover that will be very useful for you. Once downloaded from the iCloud link that we have provided, you will already have this API to modify this part of the image. Oh, and don’t worry about the name in Russian, you can change it from Shortcuts in the ‘sectionWhen I start‘.

To add the shortcut, scroll through the actions and select «Add untrusted shortcut«. The first time you want to use this shortcut, the system will ask you for a permission to access the Photos application, which will appear in a floating message from the top of the screen.

Well, it’s time to select a photo and remove the background. From the gallery, choose the image you want to do the test, although it must be a sharp photo with the subject in the foreground. As an example you can take a selfie or a photo where you appear full-length and close to the camera. The clearer the background is determined, the easier it will be for artificial intelligence to crop the photo correctly.

Once chosen, the shortcut will start to do its job and erase the background of the image. In a few seconds the process will be finished, having the photo ready and having done absolutely nothing. By waiting those seconds, the photo will appear automatically with the editing done and ready to save or share.

If you click on the button in the upper right corner, a contextual menu will appear with several options to share it. If you only want to store it in storage, you have to click on the option «Save Image to Photos«.

Next, if you access the gallery, you will see the photo with the transparent background and in PNG format, as you can see. This transparent PNG is a much more comfortable file to add another different background, such as a landscape or any type of montage in an image editing app, such as Photoshop or Picsart.

What do you think of this new trick to delete funds on iPhone?