Currently, having email is necessary to be able to have access to Internet services and applications that they require it, since among other things, this is the means used to receive information related to the entity that we belong to. However, sometimes our security could be affected, so it is always advisable to put a new password in Gmail.

In that sense, in this tutorial we want to tell you a little about this topic. In a world where technology helps us solve things faster, we can say that this is not perfect, for this reason always there will be risks that our mail will be attacked, but you can protect your account, and doing it is very easy, so pay attention and learn how to change your Gmail password step by step.

How can I change my email password from the Gmail application?

We all know that cyber attacks are the order of the day, cybercriminals use different methods to commit data theft, scams, create viruses, among others, and thus invade your email, therefore, change password regularly it is an effective method to avoid being hacked and to keep your account protected. Here is the step-by-step explanation to change your Gmail password from the application:

Android

The first thing you should do is open your email and go to the profile photo of your account that appears in the upper right part of the screen. Then, enter ‘Google Account’ and once inside you must click on the option ‘Personal information’, after which a series of options regarding your personal data will be displayed. After this, go to the ‘Password’ section.

Subsequently, you just have to follow the instructions provided by the Google assistant in order to change the password of your account, where it first asks to put the current password to verify your identity, and finally, you can create the new password, confirm it, and finally , click on ‘Change password’, in this simple way you have changed the password of your Gmail account.

IPhone

In case you have an iPhone device, the steps to follow to change your email password is the same as the one mentioned above, so just follow the indicated procedure and you can easily do it. Best of all, the Gmail configuration options allow you to perform some actions to recover your account if you forgot your password.

What can I do to change my Gmail password from the website?

On the other hand, if you also open your Gmail account on a computer, pay attention to the following steps to change your password from the website, since the procedure to do it is different from the app: first, log in to Gmail, then you must go to ‘Settings’ and click on ‘See all settings’, after which other options will appear and you must select ‘Accounts and import’.

Within this tab, go to the ‘Change account settings’ section, and then on ‘Change password’. Once there, you just have to enter the current password in order to verify your identity, and then, enter the new password, confirm it, click on change password and that’s it.

How to remove access to my Gmail account from other devices?

The smartphones we use have access to our Google account, these are usually linked to it. In fact, if you granted this permission to other third-party devices or services, you can deny them access in case you no longer want to use it or simply no longer trust them. So how can you remove access from your email to other devices?

The first step is to enter your email and go to the security section of your Google account. Then, in ‘Third-party apps with access to your account’ you must click on ‘Manage third-party access’, once there, select the application or service you want to remove and finally, click on ‘Remove access’.

Something important that you should know is that these apps and services keep your account information, so it is likely that you should request that they delete said data, and if you realize that your data is being used for phishing (theft of identity) or spam do not hesitate to report, for this go to Gmail technical support and check the steps you need to take.

How do I affect my Gmail account after changing my password?

You may wonder if making any changes to your Gmail account, such as updating your password, affects it in any way. The truth is that when you change your Gmail password you will leave your mail on all devices to which they have access to it, except those that are used to verify your identity.