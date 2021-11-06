On November 10th, the Good End 2021, the largest sales event of the year where both physical and online businesses of all types of companies participate.

And just as we have given users some recommendations to take better advantage of the Good End and buy like all experts, small and medium-sized companies must also follow a strategy that allows them to boost their sales and avoid fraud during the days that the Good End lasts. The end.

The Good End can be as good as bad if you are not careful

We spoke with Elisa Fuentes, VP Enterprise Sales at Adyen, a Dutch payments company that precisely specializes in allowing all types of companies and businesses to process electronic payments.

According to Condusef statistics, from January to June 2021, around 1,934 million payments were made in traditional and electronic businesses, however, 21.1% were represented only by electronic payments.

But to succeed in events like El Buen Fin, you not only need to accept electronic payments and that’s it, but you need to have a very clear objective in mind, which should be to optimize the shopping experience.

“The key for online commerce to continue to grow is the” Shopping Experience. ” In a global survey, 39% of buyers return to a store if they offer a good user experience regardless of price ”, mentioned Elisa Fuentes.

But to achieve this objective it is also necessary to know the clients and establish conscious strategies based on what your clients need and are looking for.

Although these strategies should not be considered only for the Good End, they can help boost the sales of your business this season.

Likewise, another vital point is to optimize the experience of buying your products from the smartphone, because according to figures from the AMVO, 98% of buyers in Mexico do so from their smartphone, so your eCommerce should work well on any phone .

But the situation does not end there, because another recommendation from Elisa Fuentes is to have conversational commerce like WhatsApp Business.

Don’t lose sight of security

On the other hand, the executive recalls that events such as the Good End are also opportunities for cybercriminals to generate more fraud, although she guaranteed that Adyen’s clients are protected against this type of suspicious activity.

In fact, some of Adyen’s clients are Uber, Spotify, Aeroméxico, etc.

Technology plays an important role in fraud prevention because with data analysis it is now easier to identify potential fraudulent transactions that will prevent your business from being harmed, especially considering that during the Good End the average sales ticket is a lot higher.