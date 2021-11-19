Did you know that if you block a person in WhatsAppThis will notice, because your profile photo stops appearing, it never appears again when you are online and if you send messages, will they never appear as read? It’s ironic: in the attempt to have better privacy, we lose it.

Considering that WhatsApp It is one of the popular applications in the world, and the most used messaging app in all of Latin America and Spain, it is normal that we look for a way to block contacts without losing privacy.

There is a trick of WhatsApp to block people inadvertently. We recommend this for those people who do not want to read to someone ever again, but prefer that the person does not know.

There are other reasons for blocking contacts, where you really don’t care if the person finds out you blocked them on WhatsApp. In that case, it is best to do it, period. But for all other cases, this is what we recommend.

Block on WhatsApp without the person noticing

You must follow these steps:

Mute the person you want to block, simply select the contact, enter contact information, silence forever. Archive the contact’s conversation. To do so, in the list of all your conversations, swipe to the right and select * archive.

Do both in WhatsApp things will have an effect exactly the same as blocking: you will never find out again that the person has written to you. Archived contacts also stay archived forever. And without notifications, you will not receive notice of new messages.

In this way, you cause exactly the same effect as if you blocked the person, but they will never find out that you have them silenced and that you never saw their messages.

until WhatsApp do not decide to change some of your privacy policies in relation to the way the application works, this is the best way to “block” a person, without them knowing that you blocked them. At the moment it seems that they are taking timid steps to improve some other features of the app in this regard.