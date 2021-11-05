How to attract squirrels to the garden? 8 safe recommendations

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Trees, natural shelters and fresh water sources are just some of the elements that should not be missing in your garden if you want squirrels to visit you. We show you other details to consider.

Do you feel that the patio of your house lacks movement and joy? Surely you have considered the possibility of attracting squirrels to the garden, but you do not know how. The first thing to keep in mind is that these mischievous rodents can do some damage.

But this is something that can be fixed. You just have to materialize some strategies to repel in a friendly way the squirrels in specific areas and attract them to other sectors equipped to host them. We give you 8 safe recommendations for you to receive visits from squirrels to your patio.

8 surefire ways to attract squirrels to your garden

Ready to enjoy the ropes, beautiful furry tails and squirrel fights for food? Brilliant! Start by creating a comfortable environment for these animals. Keep in mind that these furry friends are very agile, fast and prefer to be free from human company.

1. Squirrels love trees

If your garden has land to plant some trees, you may be lucky enough to decide to make their burrow in a tree that you own. These furry friends are drawn to large hickory beech trees. And is not for less; this tree gives you edible nuts and flowers.

However, poplars, pines, and willows are also great for attracting squirrels. Best of all, these species enhance the beauty of the garden and provide good shade.

2. Provides a natural refuge

The nature of squirrels requires them to run, climb, sneak and hide. if they feel in danger. Therefore, an open place that has nothing but grass will seem unattractive.

The solution is to place hedges of various sizes with flowers, plant some bushes and have piles of wood to decorate the place. In this way, you will build confidence in them to play.

3. Provide a source of fresh water

Especially in summer or if you live in hot climates, clean, fresh water is vital for squirrels. Opt for shallow bowls or containers; Take into account that in pet stores you can find more specialized suppliers.

But if you live in an area where the weather turns frigid and the water that is outside freezes, buy a heater, similar to the one used with birds. Fountains are another way to quench the thirst of birds, squirrels and wildlife, as long as they are working.

The water sources not only serve the squirrels, but also contribute to the arrival of birds to the garden.

4. Become a squirrel feeder

Acquiring a squirrel feeder does not hurt, especially if you want to attract them for a long period. These containers protect food from rain or excess sun.

On the other hand, consider that spreading food everywhere will not only attract squirrels, but also rats and mice. In the market you can find numerous offers that fit your needs and budget.

5. Attract them with their favorite foods

Squirrels are opportunistic little animals and They will not waste the delicacies you have for them. Hence the importance that the food you provide them is correct. Some of the most eye-catching foods for attracting squirrels to the garden include acorns, walnuts, and corn.

Always try to keep the plates full as a good host. Keep in mind that after you receive a visit from a squirrel and it realizes that your garden has good food and water, it will not delay the sighting of others.

6. Avoid your presence in the garden

Avoid sudden approaches when squirrels are in your garden. Do not worry, this situation is until the rodents get used to you and realize that you do not represent any danger.

You can shorten the distance little by little. The more you visit squirrels in your garden, the more they become familiar with you.

7. Cover the traps or nooks and crannies

Squirrels are restless and very fast. They tend to inspect their environment to make sure it is safe. So holes or uneven ground will foster distrust.

If your garden has a pond, placing a board on top will help the rodent have a grip. Don’t forget to take measurements with the gutters.

8. Offer nest boxes

Do you want permanent squirrels in your backyard? Nothing better than a wooden box to serve as a shelter. Install it high up in a tree and be patient.

Watch out! You could face some inconvenience

Squirrels need trees or some other place to climb and be high. It is the only way for them to feel safe. We tell you what other difficulties can arise when attracting squirrels to your garden.

Shield bird feeders

If you want visits from both birds and squirrels, you will have to take some measures. Squirrels are not picky about food, so they won’t mind depriving the birds of their food.

How can you keep these rodents away from bird feeders? Buy special squirrel-proof ones, or you can use a low-intensity deflector to keep them from climbing there.

Keep them away from your house

Make sure squirrel visits only reach your backyard. Be aware that some wild animals can cause damage to your property, such as burrowing in basement, chew on wiring, gnaw on pipes or masonry.

To avoid this type of misfortune, it is best to place the feeders in trees away from the roof of the house, since squirrels can jump great distances. However, the most effective method will always be to provide them with food.

Squirrels in yards can wreak havoc. That is why it is better to take the pertinent precautions.

Protect the trees

Squirrels enjoy stripping trees of their bark and eat them, so it is important that you think of something to keep them away from important bushes. You can try wrapping part of the trunk with sheet metal or installing squirrel baffles.

Do you have a vegetable garden growing in your garden? If you don’t secure it, the squirrels could cause problems at the site.

Beware of bird nests

If you intend to feed birds and squirrels in your garden, think twice or at least take precautions. It turns out that some squirrels, like gray and red ones, they have fun raiding birdhouses to annoy the birds and get their eggs.

Squirrels: a way to bring fun to your garden

Playful and fun by nature, squirrels can fill your yard with joy. You just have to be careful with the electrical cables and if there is a small field, remember that they love to do mischief.

These little rodents are a good distraction if you love nature. Attracting them to your home is like having a small pet, but free. Is there anything better than that?

