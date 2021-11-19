Facebook, one of the largest platforms worldwide and continues to be el meeting place for millions of people to share great experiences with your friends and family. Photos, memes, comments, reactions, the video section on Facebook Watch, are just some of the characteristics that make it one of the favorite social networks.

And what about the stickers and GIFs? They are the most used multimedia files in conversations with friends through chat and in comments. These animations are undoubtedly a different way of expressing feelings and emotions, therefore, in this tutorial you will learn how to download a GIF on Facebook in a simple way from any device.

If you are one of those who loves to use GIFs, but you don’t know how to download them, you are in the right place. In this segment you will easily learn the procedure to download a GIF image from Facebook from the following devices:

From Android

Log in to Facebook and search for the GIF you want to download in the search bar. Then, in what you find it you should only click on the GIF link, after which a browser window will open. Click on the three dots to display the menu and select ‘Open in Chrome’. Finally, leave your finger pressed on the GIF and click on the option ‘Download image’.

On iPhone

To download a GIF on iPhone the procedure is the same as the previous one, since the Facebook interface is the same on both devices. So just follow the steps outlined to do it easily, on the other hand, something interesting for everyone who has an iPhone phone is that they can create their own GIFS with videos and photos. Interesting, right? Enter the link to learn how to do it.

From a PC

If you use your personal computer to access Facebook and if you also want to have your GIFs saved on it, pay attention to the steps mentioned below: first log in to the web version Facebook, inside it look for the GIF you want to download, then, right click to display the menu, after which select ‘Save Image’ and you’re done.

Better pages to find GIFs and share them

There are other alternatives that you can consider to download funny GIFs and have them all saved on your Facebook profile. In that sense, in this part we want to introduce you to the best pages to find GIFs and share them with your friends.

Tenor

It is an excellent tool that allows you to locate endless Gifs and all categories. To be more direct, you can use the search bar on the Tenor page and write the type of GIF you want, apart from this, you will find a varied list of these animations that you can share with your contacts.

Google images

The advantage offered by these pages is that no need to download from an app to have all the GIFs we want at our fingertips, since just by entering your favorite browser you can now have access to a free page such as Google images to search and view animated GIFs. All you have to do is access the page and write what you always want to find with the ending ‘GIF’.

Giphy

Another online portal to download GIFs is through Giphy, when you access the page you will see a fairly varied list of super fun animated images to download and share. Animations are sorted by categories, which facilitates the search and once you find what you are looking for, just download the image and that’s it.

Imgur

You may not have heard this name before, but Imgur is one of the best sites to get and download the funniest GIFs in any category, for example, comics, art, movie images, pets, among others. But that is not everything, it is also one of the great portals where we can view funny photos and videos.

The answer is yes, you can send animated GIFs on Facebook Messenger. Among the functions and characteristics of this platform is the sending of stickers and short animated images with which to express emotions and feelings in a fun way, and of course in the messenger chat you will find many of these GIFs saved.

How to convert a GIF to a video?

You can use applications and web pages for this, for example, Giphy, Adobe Spark and Video.Online-Convert.com. To do so, click on the Video converter option and choose the format as you want the file to output.

Then, click on Convert to MP4 and then on Choose files to open the browser and choose the GIF to convert to video. Subsequently, all the parameters that are required are edited and once this is ready, it is time to click on Start conversion.