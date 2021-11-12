To make Instagram stories look more eye-catching, many people use filters and others options that the application provides. However, one of the functions that also stands out is the timer in Instagram stories.

Sure, you’ve already seen that many people use the timer and you want to do it too, but you don’t know how. That is why right now you are going to learn step by step how to achieve put the timer on the stories from Instagram.

How does the Instagram timer work?

The timer in Instagram stories is used to have a countdown. This only can be used in storiesas it is not available for photos, videos or reels. The operation of this is only to see how much time is left for a certain holiday or event that the user decides.

For example, many use the countdown the day of his birthday, the day of the premiere of an iconic series or for the arrival of someone special. Of the rest, it cannot be used in another facet of Instagram.

What is the procedure to put the timer on your story from your mobile?

It is possible that you want to use this function, but you have no idea how to do it. Right now, we are going to show you how you can place the timer on both your Android device and your iOS device.

What you must do is simple, you just have to carefully follow the steps that we will give you below. If you do so, you will be successful.

With an Android device

So you can put the instagram timer on your history, you must follow the steps that we will give you right now:

Go to the application menu and Open the Instagram application. In case you don’t have it, I can download it from the Play Store. When the application opens, click on the Home button and then go to the camera. To make it more summary, you can slide the screen to the right side and this option will load you. Make sure you are in the stories section, then take the photo or record the video for your story. Also, you can access photos or videos that you have in your gallery. To place the timer, you can do it from where you place the music, on the smiling sticker. The next thing is to look for the countdown sticker. Now go on to configure this function, you can do it in a simple way. The only information that Instagram will ask you is the date and time you want the countdown to end. Set the end time for the countdown boosts where it says Done. Finally, you just have to choose the place where you want the countdown to go and upload the story.

From an iOS mobile

If you have an iOS device, the steps to follow are almost the same as on Android. Anyway, some things vary, that’s why you must follow the indications that we will give you right now:

Head over to the Instagram app and open it. When it’s open, open the camera within Instagram. You can do it through the shortcut, sliding the screen to the right. Verify that you are in the section to upload stories. If so, take the photo or record the video you plan to upload and if you want, use the filters. You can access the files you have in the gallery, both photos and videos. The next thing you should do is go to the smiling sticker that is in the upper right. Now, look for the countdown sticker. When you open configure it, it’s easy, you just have to do this. Deactivate the ‘All day’ mode and select the time you want the countdown to end. Finally, press done. Drag the countdown sticker to the place in the photo that suits you best or seems best to you. Now, if you’re satisfied, upload the story and you’re done.

What steps do you have to follow to add the timer to your Instagram story from PC?

The version of Instagram, which is used on computers is through the web browser. This is a very limited version and it does not have the functions that you can have on a cell phone. One of those functions that you can’t count on is uploading posts or stories.

Therefore, it is logical to think that not available either the option of setting the timer. In short, timer cannot be used on a computer, as it is impossible.

If you wish use Instagram from your computer, it is best to install an Android emulator on it. That way you can download the app from the Play Store and use it from the computer through the emulator.

Is it possible to use a timer to take photos from Instagram camera?

The Instagram timer, you can use only in stories. He is not available for taking photos or anything else you can think of. So if you want to use the timer, just upload a story and not a normal photo. Remember that placing a date on a photo is not the same as placing a countdown on it.