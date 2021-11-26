Black Friday is one of the best times to do Christmas shopping and avoid last-minute stress in crowded stores with Christmas carols as the soundtrack. AliExpress also joins the event and from November 25 to 29 (Cyber ​​Monday) products can be purchased with discounts up to 80% and enjoy free shipping.





Apart from the initial sales, AliExpress has enabled a series of coupons so that users can get gifts at an even better price. Then you we list the AliExpress coupons for Black Friday according to the purchase value.

AliExpress coupons for Black Friday

AEBF4 : four euros discount for a minimum purchase of 30 euros.

: four euros discount for a minimum purchase of 30 euros. AEBF9 : nine euros discount for a minimum purchase of 60 euros.

: nine euros discount for a minimum purchase of 60 euros. AEBF15 : 15 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 100 euros.

: 15 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 100 euros. AEBF18 : 18 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 120 euros.

: 18 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 120 euros. AEBF29 : 29 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 190 euros.

: 29 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 190 euros. AEBF43: 43 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 290 euros.

The codes only apply to products sent to Spain during the two days of sale of the promo.

Promotional codes for new buyers

ESNEW5 : five euros discount for a minimum purchase of 10 euros.

: five euros discount for a minimum purchase of 10 euros. ESNEW7 : seven euros discount for a minimum purchase of 15 euros.

: seven euros discount for a minimum purchase of 15 euros. ESNEW8: eight euros discount for a minimum purchase of 20 euros.

Applesfera special promo codes

BFAPPLESFERA18 : 18 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 120 euros.

: 18 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 120 euros. BFAPPLESFERA29: 29 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 190 euros.

It is important to advise that coupon codes have limited availability, which are not cumulative and that only one promotional can be redeemed per buyer registered on AliExpress.

Black Friday deals on AliExpress





AirPods 2 with Lightning Charging Case: Apple’s cheapest and most popular fully wireless Bluetooth headphones, the AirPods 2, are on sale for Black Friday on AliExpress at 96 euros if we apply the discount coupon “BFAPPLE23”. They have an autonomy of up to 24 hours with the charging case, H1 chip and a universal grip with its design without silicone pads.

AirPods 2 with Lightning Charging Case

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential





Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential: move around the city without using public transport comfortably with the popular Xiaomi Essential electric scooter, reduced on AliExpress for Black Friday to 225.80 euros if we use the discount code “BFELE43”. This scooter weighs 12 kg and reaches a maximum speed of 20 km / h. It folds in just three seconds, has 8.5 “pneumatic wheels and brake discs + E-ABS.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential





Nintendo Switch game console with Mario Kart 8 and online subscription: Nintendo’s popular hybrid game console that allows you to play both in portable mode and on the TV can be purchased on AliExpress for Black Friday at 284.99 euros with the code “BFNT44”. The pack comes with the exclusive Mario Kart 8 and a three-month subscription to the Nintendo Switch online service to play online.

Nintendo Switch console + Mario Kart 8 + three months of Nintendo Switch Online Read: How to easily archive emails on our iPhone or iPad





49-inch LG Smart TV– Bring the living room to life with a “smart” TV and access “unlimited” entertainment with platforms like Netflix or Prime Video and many more apps. The code “BFLG745” leaves the 49 “model at a more striking 384 euros.

LG Television UN71 Series, Smart TV, 49 ”





Xiaomi Mi TV P1 32 “: Xiaomi’s popular entry-level “smart” TV can be yours cheaper this Black Friday on AliExpress for 164 euros after applying the discount code “BFMITV35”. It has a 32 “panel, HD resolution, Android TV, Chromecast integrated and access to the Play Store to download a large number of applications.

Xiaomi Smart TV 32 “| Mi TV P1: HD, Smart TV, Android TV, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, smart TV, Android





Xbox Series S game console with game, PDP controller and headphones: jump to the new generation of game consoles with Microsoft’s cheapest proposal, now even cheaper for Black Friday on AliExpress if we use the coupon code “BFXB60”. The pack comes with the game console, an additional controller, downloadable game and headphones with a microphone to talk with our friends while we play.

Xbox Series S Console + PDP Controller + Kunai Tritton Headphones + Digital Game (Digital Download Code)





Google Nest Mini Pack with Chromecast 3Start your home automation ecosystem with Google’s “smart” speaker and its Chromecast to play content from multiple sources and make your old TV Smart. The code “BFNEST2” leaves it at a palatable 15.8.

Google Nest Mini, 2nd generation, Smart speaker and voice assistant, Assistant | Chromecast 3, Media player, HDMI, micro USB, 1080p, AC wifi, Android, IOS, MAC, Windows, Disney +>

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.