WhatsApp Web already allows you to create stickers with your own images; we tell you how to do it

We have good news for lovers of stickers customized, since WhatsApp Web has just been updated and now includes a creator of stickers within the platform, so it will no longer be necessary to resort to image editors or third-party apps.

In addition to the web version of WhatsApp, where it is already available, the feature will also arrive in the service’s desktop apps over the next week.

How to create your own stickers on WhatsApp Web

The new tool for creating stickers allows you to convert any image or photograph you have on your computer into stickers to send via courier.

To create your own stickers, you just have to open a conversation and click on the clip button (the same you use when you want to attach a file or image). Among the options that are displayed, you will see a new one, with the icon that represents the stickers in blue. Click on it and choose the image you want.

Once the image is loaded, a small and simple editor will appear, where you can crop the element you want to appear in the sticker, in order to remove the rest of the image or remove the background.

What’s more, you can add emojis, stickers that you already have saved and those that WhatsApp includes by default, as well as text with some varieties of font and colors. If you are given the drawing or freehand writing, you can also make manual strokes by clicking on the pencil icon. And in case you make a mistake or you don’t like something, you also have an undo button.

Once you sticker you’re ready, just click the submit button and voila, it will appear in the conversation and will be saved in your collection of stickers so you can use it again as many times as you want. To save them in the mobile app, you just have to add them to your favorites.

While the ability to create stickers Customized is not something new, since there are many applications that allow it to be done, this new function can make things easier for those who do not want to fill up additional apps and seek to do everything in a more simplified way.