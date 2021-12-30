What can you do with Google Chat?

With the Google function it is possible to send messages, edit conversations, create rooms or add users to chat rooms such as WhatsApp or Slack, it is also possible to silence, deactivate or block these types of workspaces after you have finished a draft.

The tool is part of Google Workspace and also allows you to initiate video calls, create documents, spreadsheets and presentations in rooms, as well as collaborate on documents and spreadsheets from rooms. Among the characteristics that can attract the most attention is the assignment of tasks within the spaces or rooms that are created, which refers to other teleworking tools such as Trello.

Within the chat management it is possible to hide or eliminate direct message conversations, activate or deactivate chat notifications and apply a do not disturb filter, in case you need time for inspiration.

How to install Google Chat on Chrome?

To be able to use this tool, you will only have to install the independent Google Chat application in your Chrome browser.

Important: There is no Google Chat extension in Chrome. For a similar experience, please install the standalone app.

To install the independent PWA application Google Chat, check that you meet the following requirements: However, in order to access the tool you must have certain characteristics on your computer.

Your device must use Google Chrome 73 or later.

Chrome does not have to be your default browser, but it must be open in order to use the standalone Chat app.

You can install Chrome extensions and applications on your computer.

If you can’t complete the installation and are using a school or work account, contact your Google Workspace administrator.

To install the application on your computer, try one of these methods: If you haven’t installed it yet, a pop-up window will open to download it.

Note: This pop-up window may appear shortly after using Google Chat for the first time. In the URL bar at the top right of Google Chrome, click Install and then Install.

How do I install Google Chat on my smartphone or tablet?

Although some users have the application installed by default in their work app packages, you can directly search for the app in the official PlayStore or AppStore stores and configure it.