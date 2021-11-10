While it is true that Google Drive works as a fully capable and efficient storage platform, allowing us to keep our data, documents and other tools safe. In the same way, it allows you to save in an organized way through folders, as well as recover deleted files, so we must know how to use it correctly, which we will explain in the next article.

What kind of files can I upload to Google Drive?

When we need to store our files on some platform, the best option without a doubt is Google Drive, since it has extreme security, and a large storage capacity, that if at some point we run out, we can buy more space, generating confidence for us.

Among the people who use Google Drive there is the following question, what type of files can I store or upload within that platform? The answer is very simple, this excellent tool allows us to upload any type of file in any format.

An example of them are office automation documents, either in Word, Excel or PowerPoint format. The same way, allows the storage of PNG-type images, JPG, TIFF, GIF, BMP, also photos, videos, MP3, WAV, MPEG audio formats and even Google presentations. Being the most used storage platform, due to its instantaneousness.

Can I upload an entire folder to Drive from my cell phone?

It is definitely possible to upload a complete folder from our mobile device to the Google Drive platform, We just have to follow a few simple steps to do it in the right way, and they are the following:

First of all, we must enter the Google Drive application, usually this app is included with our device, but in the case of not having it, we can download it through the Google Play Store. When we have already opened the app, we must click on the option that indicates ‘add’, which is located in the lower right corner of the screen, with a ‘+’ icon.

Followed by this we must click on the option to ‘upload’, there will be displayed all the files and folders that we can upload, from which we must choose the one we want, and that’s it.

Is it possible to upload documents to Google Drive using mobile data?

It is totally possible to upload, share files and our documents in Google Drive from our mobile device using mobile data, with the only difference that it will depend on the speed of the same the time it takes for those files to load.

It is best to do it via WiFi so that there is no no loading errors later when we go to visualize what we have stored within Google Drive, but if not, we can use the mobile data option, being effective, but a little slower.

How do I share a document stored in Drive with another user?

To share a document that we have stored within Google Drive It is extremely simple, we just have to enter the application, there we will see what we have uploaded previously, we are located in the document that we want to share, and we click in the upper right corner of it, the ‘three dots’ icon vertically.

When doing this, certain options will be displayed, of which we must choose the first one that would be ‘share’, then we add the contact, or the email of the user with whom we are going to share said document, and click on the ‘arrow’ to send . It should be noted that to perform this procedure, it is mandatory have internet access, either through WiFi or, failing that, mobile data.

How do I edit a file saved in Drive from my mobile?

The option of edit a file within Google Drive It covers various methods, since it will depend on the type of file and the edition we want to carry out, in the case of wanting to edit its name, we just have to go to the ‘three dots’ next to the already saved file and click on them, and then choose the option to ‘rename’.

On the other hand, in the case of wanting edit a document that we have previously saved or uploaded, we just have to download the ‘Google documents’ application, then we select the document and click ‘open with Google documents’.

Then we can begin to edit our document in a simple way, although it is also necessary to know how to use this application, for example, to select the words we only have to ‘click’ twice on it.