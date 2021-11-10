Recognizing the need for an effective and progressive response to the urgent threat of climate change, world leaders met in Paris in December 2015 to discuss a climate agreement, its objective, to keep the global average temperature rise “far below” 2 ° C, reducing the gas emissions yearly.

To achieve this ambitious goal, gas emissions They must be reduced to 50% by 2030. Of the 184 climate commitments made by the countries at the 2015 Paris summit, 48 were considered sufficient and the rest insufficient. Currently, countries have joined and 196 have signed these agreements. .

How much have gas emissions been reduced?

Despite the commitments made 6 years ago in Paris, according to a report, China has increased its gas emissions and it will continue to increase due to its economic growth rate and some countries like Russia took 4 years to present your reduction plan from gas emissions. Algeria, a major oil and gasoline producer, has not reported its emissions since 2000. Australia does not report gas emissions from massive forest fires. Furthermore, no country is responsible for gas emissions from international air travel and shipments.

In addition to this, according to a recent Washington Post investigation, some countries have been reporting false reports on the reduction of gas emissions. Out of 196 countries there is a huge gap between what they report and what they actually broadcast.

As the Washington Post mentions, “The plan to save the world from the worst climate change is based on data. But the data on which the world is based is inaccurate. ” The data varies between 8.5 billion and 13.3 billion a year of unreported emissions.

UN aware of irregularities

The UN does not have a complete database since the reports of gas emissions are difficult to carry and according to The Post approximately 45 countries have not reported their gas emissions since 2009.

UN spokesman Alexander Saier stated that efforts to strengthen the reporting process continue and acknowledges that there is still much to do, including finding ways to support developing countries.

António Guterres, the UN secretary general, said in a recent interview that he hopes countries will recognize the implications of their actions. “There is a growing awareness that we really are on the brink, and when you are on the brink, you have to be very careful about your next step,” said Guterres, strong words that make us reflect on the future of climate change.