Keiichiro Toyama believes that making a Silent Hill remake is more complicated than what Capcom has done with Resident Evil, since it would have to reinvent the playable concept.

How we miss you Silent hill. The legendary horror saga Konami has been forgotten for many years, after the cancellation of Guillermo del Toro and Hideo Kojima’s project in 2015.

Without a doubt, if one day a remake of Silent hill, the best example is Resident Evil. Capcom He knew how to reinvent himself with Resident Evil Remake, offering a respectful masterpiece of the 1996 classic.

What would a Silent Hill remake look like? About it he has spoken Keiichiro Toyama, creator of the original game, in an interview with VGC. Remember that it is a recurring rumor in the networks.



Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

Toyama is clear: making a Silent Hill remake would be much more difficult than what Capcom has done with Resident Evil, since it ensures that the playable concept is older and slower.

In his own words, the Japanese creative believes that bringing the Silent Hill concept up to today’s standards is difficult, very difficult, since there is hardly any action, as it does in Resident Evil.

”I think it would be more difficult to remake than Resident Evil, because the gameplay as a concept is a bit older. It is not an action game where you can simply refine this like in Biohazard. To bring Silent Hill up to current standards and polish the graphics, fans wouldn’t be satisfied with this.”

Basically, Toyama thinks it should be reinvent the playable concept of Silent Hill in a hypothetical remake. The slow pace, the kind of terror it generates and its mechanics were spot on in 1999, but maybe now they would feel outdated.

Another factor that Toyama analyzes is the visual aspect. Consider that Silent Hill is not based so much on the facade, but in what it transmitsTherefore, a mere technical update would clearly be insufficient.

”It wasn’t about that, how beautiful it was. I think you should reinvent the concept to make it interesting for fans”

Will we ever see a Silent Hill remake? Recently, at the Game Awards, Guillermo del Toro stated that I hope a new game in the saga is made, and highlights its excellent artistic section.

The Bloober Team name hovers on the horizon, after his good work with The Medium, to take over this rumored project. Too Kojima’s, although at the moment the decision is up to Konami, Clear.

Be that as it may, we are convinced that Silent Hill will return one day. And it is difficult to erase from our memory its inexplicable terror … that we hope to experience again in front of the screen.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Ángel Morán Santiago.