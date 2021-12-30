Dec 30, 2021 at 12:14 CET

Marc del rio

The NBA it is usually the great competition of the teams Euroleague who try to retain their stars. The ceiling of the European elite makes it many times practically impossible to put brakes on the landing of the players to the best basketball competition in the world. Cases like that of Sergio Llull, or the one lived last summer with Vasilije Micic, who decided to continue in Anadolu efes before signing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, they are really atypical.

Barça has also suffered this talent drain, understandable due to the economic conditions that exist there: it is practically impossible to match a contract of any multi-year franchise, and on a personal level, virtually all basketball players dream of playing in the NBA. Already passed in his day with Pau and Marc Gasol, Juan Carlos Navarro He also tried the American adventure during a course, and after the landings from Barcelona in Ricky, Satoransky or Ilyasova, The last to fly to the NBA was a Leandro bolmaro who is currently in the Minnesota Timberwolves.

THESE ARE THE FORMER BARÇA PLAYERS WHO CURRENTLY PLAY IN THE NBA

ERSAN ILYASOVA

After a first season in the Milwaukee bucks with just 19 years old, Ersan Ilyasova He returned to Europe at the hands of Barça to enjoy greater prominence on the court and continue with a progression that in the NBA could be slowed by the little participation of the Turkish power forward on the court. He spent two seasons at Barça, between 2007 and 2009, and managed to win the ACB in his second year before returning to the Bucks, where he has played a total of nine seasons. Now, with 34 years, and with rumors of a possible return to European basketball, Ilyasova has managed a 10 day contract with some Chicago bulls that today occupy the second position in the Eastern Conference.

RICKY RUBIO

Ricky Rubio arrived from Joventut to Barça to aspire to the top national and European titles before his imminent arrival in the NBA. They were two seasons under the orders of Xavi Pascual in which that of El Masnou achieved two King’s Cups, one CBA and the Euroleague in Paris in 2010. The Minnesota Timberwolves welcomed him with open arms, and after six seasons, traded him to the Utah Jazz. Then Ricky went through the Phoenix Suns, returned to the Wolves and this season he was performing at a very high level for the Cleveland Cavaliers Before your serious knee injury that will leave him in dry dock for the remainder of the season. This coming summer Rubio will be a free agent.

JOE INGLES

Joe english He came to Barça one season after the team won the second Euroleague in its history. The Australian forward arrived mid-season from a grenade where it had left good feelings. During the three seasons who was at Barça, Ingles left good feelings, being a player specialized in outside shooting, although with the feeling that, due to qualities and quality, it could have been much more decisive on the track. After not renewing his contract with the Barça club in 2013, Ingles signed for a Maccabi with whom he won the Euroleague in 2014. With 27 years and the duties done in Europe, the Australian flew to the Utah Jazz, where he’s still after eight seasons and having become the all-time high triple of the franchise, surpassing the mark of John Stockton.

TOMAS SATORANSKY

Tomas Satoransky He went to the NBA after having lived one of the most complicated stages of Barça in recent years. Just one Endesa Super Cup in a period in which Madrid dominated both at the national and European level. His departure hurt, but with this there are already six seasons that Checho has been in the NBA. After his first three years in the Washington Wizards, team that drafted him in 2012, went through the Chicago bulls and this season he’s playing with the New Orleans Pelicans, although with less presence on the track than usual in his career.

KEVIN PANGOS

Kevin Pangos came to Barcelona after leading a historic Zalgiris Kaunas that, under the orders of Sarunas Jasikevicius, came to the Euroleague Final Four in 2018. The Canadian guard spent two seasons at the Barça club and had a step very marked by injuries that prevented him from showing his best performance. Pascual called him for his Zenith last season, and Pangos was confirmed as one of the best bases in the Euroleague, being a very tough rival for Barça on the way to the last Final Four. Having stood out in Saint Petersburg, Pangos did not think about it and signed for a Cleveland Cavaliers with whom he has not had an excessive role to date, a situation that may change after Ricky’s injury.

LEANDRO BOLMARO

The most recent case is that of Leandro Bolmaro. After two seasons with opportunities in the Barça first team, the last one was that of the Argentine’s explosion, a player with a privileged physique capable of running the counterattack wonderfully and with a very interesting defensive level. Despite Barça’s desire to have him one more season, Bolmaro did not want to wait any longer and decided to fulfill his dream of playing in the NBA. The New York Knicks selected him in the 23rd position of the 2020 draft, but they transferred their rights to some Wolves where the Argentine is counting on little prominence and in which it is alternating presence with the development league team.