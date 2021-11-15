Twelve teams will fight for the last three tickets to Qatar 2022 (Gettyimages)

The European qualifiers began to be defined. With the victories of Croatia, Spain and Serbia, they are already seven teams that got a ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, while six others will fight in the repechage phase with others to get the last tickets.

Although there are still some groups to be defined between this Monday and Tuesday, it is already known from the first moment When will the playoff crosses be, what will the matchmaking be like? and how it will be carried out.

So far, the teams that will play the repechage phase after finishing second in their respective groups are: Portugal, Sweden, Wales, Scotland, Russia and North Macedonia.

Remains to be defined Group B, where Italy and Switzerland the first and second place will be debated; the G with Netherlands, Turkey and Norway and the I with England and Poland. In the F, with the French already classified, Ukraine and Finland they must fight for second place.

Sweden fell to Spain and must play the repechage instance (Reuters)

These European qualifiers will reduce the number of UEFA member associations 55 to 13, which will be classified to play the World Cup in Qatar. In addition to the 10 leaders of each group (such as France, Spain, Denmark, Germany, Croatia, Serbia and Belgium, so far), will be added all three playoff winners.

PLAY-OFFS

As indicated on the official UEFA website, the 10 seconds in each Group will be joined by the two best champions of the general classification of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League who have not qualified directly or have not been among the best seconds.

One time with the twelve confirmed selections, on November 26, the draw and matchmaking will be held, which will be determined in three keys of four teams with semifinals a single party and a final. In each zone there will be a ticket for the winner.

It should be remembered that the repechage matches will be played between March 24 and 29, 2022 and to make the match, UEFA determined that the six best seconds will be gathered in Pot 1 and will play the semifinal at home, while the remaining six will occupy Pot 2.

Crisitano Ronaldo and Portugal must play the playoffs with the goal of being in Qatar 2022 (Reuters)

The last direct classifieds and best seconds will be known between this Monday and Tuesday with the following matches.

Monday, November 15

Group C

Northern Ireland vs. Italy

Switzerland vs. Bulgaria

Group I

Poland vs. Hungary

San Marino vs. England

Tuesday, November 16

Group D

Bosnia vs. Ukraine

Finland vs. France

GROUP G

Netherlands vs. Norway

Montenegro vs. Turkey

KEEP READING

The unusual goal against that gave Croatia the qualification to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The reprehensible attack on the back of Zlatan Ibrahimovic that went viral

France to the World Cup: they won 8-0 and are the sixth team that qualified Qatar 2022