Hot Wheels Unleashed exceeds one million units

When Hot Wheels Unleashed was announced, few were interested in this game. However, once the reviews started to roll out, and Milestone’s latest work reached the hands of gamers globally, we all realized that this racing title would turn out to be one of the best surprises of 2021. . Thus, Today it was revealed that this installment has become the most successful game of the European studio.

According to a statement shared by Gematsu, Hot Wheels Unleashed It has exceeded one million units sold since its launch on September 30, 2021. The total number takes into account both digital and physical sales for all of its platforms. This is what Luisa Bixio, CEO of Milestone, commented on the matter:

“Since we announced Hot Wheels Unleashed in February, we have received thousands of heartfelt messages from fans. This milestone is the umpteenth show of affection from our passionate community ”.

Without a doubt, a well-deserved achievement. Hot Wheels Unleashed yes it is one of the best racing games of the year. Not only is the content we saw on day one worth it, but more cars have been added, and the season pass adds enough content to keep people constantly coming back to this title.

Hot Wheels Unleashed it was a pleasant surprise. Milestone’s work is of pure quality, delivering a world-class arcade experience that all Hot Wheels fans will appreciate. Without a doubt, one of the best games of 2021.

Via: Gematsu