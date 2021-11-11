A 40% of American children believe hot dogs they have a vegetable origin. This is the conclusion of a study that has just been published in Journal of Environmental Psychology, from the hand of scientists from the Furman University, in Greenville.

Only 176 children, so we should take the data with caution. However, even with such a small sample of participants, the information that is gleaned from this research is worth analyzing. On the one hand, because even with such a small number of children it is a worrying percentage. On the other hand, because it can give us information about the Nutritional education that children receive at an early age and, with this, orient a new way of informing them.

In fact, the study authors believe that opening their eyes to the real provenance of the meat can help steer your future eating habits toward a diet richer in vegetables.

But it will not be an easy orientation, since hot dogs are not the only food that has been wrongly pointed to a plant origin. It has also happened with other meats, such as bacon, or with dairy products such as cheese.

The supposed plant origin of hot dogs

The study involved 176 children aged between between 4 and 7 years. All of them had to answer the questions issued by a group of psychologists about the origin of some frequently consumed foods.

Were mentioned hot dogs, bacon and cheese, but also popcorn, hamburgers, french fries, or almonds, among others.

Most thought that cows, pigs or chickens cannot be eaten

They had to point out which ones they considered to have a plant origin and which ones came from animals. And there were errors in both directions. For example, 40% said that hot dogs they had plant origin. Something that was also considered about the bacon in 44% of the cases. However, when asked about the chips, 47% said they came from animals.

And the most curious thing is that when talking to them about pigs, cows and chickens 73%, 77% and 65% respectively thought that these animals could not be eaten. They were seen almost more as pets than meat to feed on.

We must change the nutritional training of children

In their study, these scientists emphasize the importance of gradually directing the population’s diet to a diet richer in plants, in order to combat climate change.

A diet richer in plants could help combat climate change

Therefore, far from being scandalized by these results, they see them as an opportunity that should be taken advantage of. They consider that possibly the parents of these children, without any ill intention, simply by avoid awkward situations, they have been led to believe that bacon or hot dogs do not come from those little animals that they like so much.

However, if all this were explained to them openly, perhaps little by little they would become more interested in eating foods that are really good. vegetable origin. They explain it clearly in the study. “Childhood can represent a unique window of opportunity in which children plant-based diets lifetime can be established more easily compared to later in life. “

It could be said that children are sponges, also when it comes to a vegetarian diet. “Given the propensity of children to protect animals from harm, they can naturally gravitate toward plant-based foods if they have access to them. In fact, there is evidence that children among ages 6 to 10 they may choose a vegetarian diet for moral reasons. Even when their families eat meat. ” It is not about indoctrination or obligations, of course. Simply, these psychologists believe that if they are told things as they are, it could be that they themselves decide to opt for a diet, if not vegetarian, at least richer in plants.

Be that as it may, what is clear is that children should be treated as the human beings that they are. It is good that we want to protect them and avoid the suffering of knowing that a lot of the food they eat comes from animals. However, they have the right to know. And, once they are clear, in time they will see What do you want to eat.

But, finally, it is important to emphasize again that few children have participated in this study. And also that it has only been done in United States. It cannot be considered a representative sample of the North American country, much less the entire world. Of course, just in case, make sure your children know what they are eating.