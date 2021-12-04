What are the strengths of the Honor 50?

It has a 6.57-inch OLED Full HD + screen and a Snapdragon 778G processor accompanied by 8GB of RAM, with options of 128GB or 256GB of storage without the possibility of expansion. Although the screen size is good, I must admit that one of the weak points was the lack of sharpness on the screen, which is diminished compared to other equipment.

In terms of photography, the Honor 50 has a quad camera on its back, with a 108 MP main lens and three 8MP, 2MP and 2MP secondary lenses, in addition to the 32MP selfie camera. The arrangement of the cameras is also aesthetic, so it does not cause trypophobia.

The equipment is complemented with a 4,300 mAh fast-charging battery, Android 11 and a fingerprint reader that provides security to users. It is also light and, at least in my case, I had to try the version that brings the brand of the Chinese brand on the back, a success for those who like fashion and want their cell phone to have a nod to Louis Vuitton .

But what I liked the most about this equipment is its operating system, Magic UI 4.2, which refers to Huawei’s EMUI in its interface cleaning, the shortcuts that we already knew with the Huawei brand and therefore a better optimization of the battery .

In addition to this detail, the camera is good and the only thing I would demand of it is a better stabilizer, since I took several shots in which the image was dragged and the outline of objects or people with noise was blurred. Beyond that, its prime lens and selfie lens more than meet its target.

It also has some tools that can be useful for journalists or content creators, since you can record at the same time with both cameras, which allows a transmission to be easier to do or to take images more quickly and efficiently.

And although the Huawei P30 Pro marked a watershed in the world of technology, the Honor 50 gives a nod to that range and may be an option for those who became fans of the brand and who after the separation with Google have not found a phone that replaces you. Of course, more than an advance, it is a new but not superior option and could even tempt some Motorola or Samsung users looking for a compliant mid-range phone.