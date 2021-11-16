Honda has been working on autonomous projects for a while. This AWV perfectly shows some of the progress made.

For a few years, vehicle manufacturers have been working on projects related to autonomous driving. At the end of the day, returns on investment can be multimillion-dollar if, of course, effective and efficient solutions are obtained. Many of the jobs performed by flesh and blood workers would be made by machines, which could work longer hours and, of course, without reducing productivity.

In addition to these reasons, security would be another factor to take into account when betting on this technology. Honda is aware of the qualities that an autonomous driving project can offer and, unsurprisingly, is acting accordingly. Among the various projects he is working on, it is worth highlighting the presence of a particular model. The AWV stands out, mainly, for incorporate various solutions into the workplace.

Its main function is to transport all kinds of tools from one space to another within the same facilities, but the truth is that its autonomous driving equipment is designed to extract more information. Among the objectives behind the program, is the provision of a platform designed to automate to the maximum the displacements. In addition, it is important to bear in mind that it is a proposal with more than 3 years of development.

It may seem that at the level of equipment we are facing a somewhat poor variant, but the truth is that this vehicle allows a very efficient transport of goods. Its design, in fact, is thought to be able to move all kinds of loads very easily. Now, why is Honda giving great importance to the technology it incorporates? The truth is that many of the conclusions that are being obtained will have application in mobility.

Let us see, therefore, what are the main characteristics of the solution proposed by the Japanese firm, what are the particularities of this electrical product and, above all, to what extent can we be faced with an option with great potential in the industry. Here are some of the keys that we can highlight in this regard.

Low electrical efficiency, which takes a back seat

Certainly, despite the fact that it has electrical mechanics as the basis for movement, it hardly offers any qualities of interest. At the end of the day, both only has a range of about 45 kilometers per cycle full charge. Not even your electric battery pack can go a long way since it takes up to 6 hours to get the maximum range. As you can see, the key to the project is entirely related to its autonomous performance.

As can be read in the specialized portal New Atlas, one of its main virtues is its ability to drag, something fundamental considering the use it is intended to give it. This second prototype is capable of load with a maximum of 400 kilograms of weight about the structure. On the other hand, its towing capacity allows it to have a trailer with a capacity of about 750 kilograms. As you can see, these are very interesting proposals to understand a unique concept in the market.

In terms of autonomous driving, this curious means of work transport enjoy a whole battery of solutions at a technological level. Among the options raised, it is worth highlighting the presence of a set of sensors on board, including GPS, LiDAR, radar and 3D cameras. All this provides information of great interest to a switchboard, which manages the data and orders actions accordingly.

A pilot project to demonstrate the value of autonomous technology applied to work

As autonomous driving tests are conducted, it seems more evident that its inclusion in mobility has no turning back. On this occasion, Honda reached an agreement with a solar panel installation company to develop a freight transport plan within the work area. The prototype in question was working in New Mexico for a few days, being able to draw conclusions regarding its performance.

Battery charging operations aside, the particular vehicle was able to work up to 8 hours a day. As is logical, this data has great potential for improvement, since it is expected that over the next few years there will be an improvement in charging power in a potential production model. This could be, in fact, one of its main assets.

Honda is committed to the sector. Therefore, it is expected that investments in this project will continue with the aim of establishing new consumption guidelines for products related to autonomous driving. We will have to wait a while to check to what extent is there news regarding this vehicle and its potential introduction to the assembly line.

