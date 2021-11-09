If you have an Apple Watch, these Siri commands can become essential.

The Apple Watch is a great device, and precisely because it is continuously on our wrist it can help us in a multitude of everyday situations. And the best thing is that we can use it without touching the screen thanks to Siri. Apple’s virtual assistant is capable of doing many things on the Apple Watch, and these 7 are essential.

1. Open applications

One of the main differences of the Apple Watch with the rest of smart watches is the enormous number of applications available. And Siri knows them very well and is able to open them just by asking. Finding applications on the Apple Watch is not too easy due to its placement in the form of a mosaic, so using Siri to open a specific app is one of the best tricks.

2. Translate what you need

Siri incorporates a complete translator, and is compatible with the Apple Watch. Maybe is one of the fastest ways to translate a phrase someone may be saying to you into any language, simply by telling Siri we can translate what we want.

3. Send messages

The Apple Watch is an extension of your iPhone, and Siri allows us to send messages on both devices just by asking. You can say it in many ways, from “Hey Siri send a message” and saying the message and the recipient, until “Hey Siri tell mom I’m on my way.”

4. Control the music

You can listen to music directly from the Apple Watch with AirPods or wireless headphones. And Siri is just as capable of controlling music as it is on the iPhone. We can ask you for songs, playlists, pause or switch songs just by asking Siri.

5. Personal report

A very interesting function that offers us a summary of our day. When asking Siri our personal report or “our update”, Siri will offer us a daily summary with the weather forecast, our calendar, reminders and a summary with the most important news of the day.

6. Quick math calculations

Siri is a mathematical expert, and if you want to perform a quick operation adding, multiplying, subtracting or dividing several numbers, you just have to ask Siri. You can also ask for percentages, square roots and much more.

7. Start workouts

The Apple Watch is our personal trainer, and we can start workouts from the Trainings app, or by asking Siri. Just by saying, “Hey Siri start a workout” or with a more specific request, “Hey Siri start a run outdoors.”

How to have an Apple Watch face as a widget on the iPhone

If you have an Apple Watch, you must start using these Siri commands. Surely they help you in your day to day and on many occasions, Siri has a lot of potential that we can take advantage of from our wrist.

Related topics: Apple watch

Join our Telegram channel @iPadizate Join

Follow us on Facebook ipadizate.blog Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe