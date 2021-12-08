The investigations against the App Store could put Apple to justice again!

Apple’s preference within the App Store has led the company to face constant demands and more recently one of the most controversial trials in its history. However, this time, the complaint of “special treatment” does not weigh on applications developed by those of the bitten apple, but against the popular game application Roblox.

As a consequence of all the lawsuits analyzed during the trial of Apple v. Epic Games, the Justice Department has been investigating Apple for antitrust issues. Roblox is an online gaming platform that allows its users to play and schedule games that can be played with others. But according to reports from Epic Games, Apple granted Roblox a “free pass” while preventing other apps from doing something similar.

Antitrust accusations against Apple drag Roblox down

Epic Games’ approach was based on Roblox’s similarity to the Epic Games store and how it works as a third-party alternative to the App Store, which offers users access to games without paying Apple fees. After bringing this accusation to the fore, Roblox changed its website to clarify that it offers “experiences” instead of “games”. In this way, users can create content similar to a minigame.

However, currently Authorities have asked Roblox and other developers to clarify the difference between a game and an experience. And they have asked Roblox to explain why they changed these phrases on their website.

In October, the Justice Department accelerated its antitrust investigation into Apple, so Apple likely to face antitrust lawsuit. The Justice Department is still gathering information to build a case and it has not been defined when Apple could face a legal battle.

These are my favorite Apple Arcade games

Related topics: Manzana

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe